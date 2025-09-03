Moomoo Singapore Wins Big at Asia Fintech Awards 2025; named WealthTech of the Year and Personal Finance Tech of the Year

Awards reflect success in democratising investing for 1.5 million local users

Highlights momentum from Moomoo AI launch and new partnerships with global asset managers

Reinforces commitment to financial literacy, accessibility, and smarter investing through AI

SINGAPORE, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Moomoo Singapore is proud to announce that it has won the WealthTech of the Year and Personal Finance Tech of the Year awards at the 2025 Asia FinTech Awards. The accolades recognise the company’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology and client-focused solutions to enhance the investment experience for retail and high-net-worth investors alike.

“These awards are a strong endorsement of our mission and progress in Singapore,” Echo Zhao, Country Head, Moomoo Singapore, said “Winning both WealthTech of the Year and Personal Finance Tech of the Year reflects our dual focus – on one hand, building a robust, advanced platform for wealth creation, and on the other, ensuring that every individual investor has the tools, knowledge, and confidence to invest wisely. This recognition motivates us to keep raising the bar for our clients and the industry.”

The WealthTech of the Year award recognises Moomoo’s ability to combine advanced technology with deep financial expertise to elevate the private wealth experience. The company’s Moomoo Private Wealth (MPW) service caters specifically to high-net-worth individuals with at least S$1 million in investable assets. The platform equips clients with institutional-grade capabilities, including comprehensive stock screeners, advanced charting tools, and real-time market data.

Beyond technology, MPW integrates personalised advisory through dedicated relationship managers, ensuring clients receive nuanced insights and tailored strategies. Strategic partnerships with leading asset managers further enrich the platform, offering curated investment strategies that meet stringent due diligence and screening standards, giving clients diversified and trusted options.

The Personal Finance Tech of the Year award underscores Moomoo Singapore’s impact in democratising investing for retail users. The company recently surpassed 1.5 million local users — representing one in two Singapore residents aged 20 to 70 — achieving a 50% growth in just 15 months. Its platform provides comprehensive access to global markets through a single, user-friendly interface.

Educational initiatives such as MooLearn, offering over 2,000 investment courses, along with the Global Paper Trading Challenge, support community-driven learning and practical investment experience. This reflects Moomoo’s commitment to empowering investors at every stage of their journey.

The dual recognition comes amid significant momentum for Moomoo Singapore. Earlier this year, the company introduced Moomoo AI at MooFest 2025, a sophisticated investment assistant that delivers real-time insights by combining market data, technical indicators, and news, helping both retail and private wealth clients make informed decisions. The company also recently announced a strategic collaboration with Barings, broadening the range of quality investment products available for MPW clients. Together, these initiatives underscore Moomoo’s dedication to product innovation, client experience, and market partnerships.

“Our vision is to make investing more transparent, efficient, and empowering for everyone,” Zhao said. “These awards affirm that we are on the right track, and they inspire us to go further in driving financial literacy and creating opportunities that benefit all investors in Singapore and beyond.”

Looking ahead, Moomoo Singapore remains focused on elevating financial literacy and enriching the investment journeys of its users. The company continues to explore AI-powered tools, enhance product accessibility, and strengthen partnerships with leading asset managers, fostering smarter financial decision-making and contributing to a more informed and resilient financial community in Singapore.

About Moomoo Singapore

Moomoo Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd. (Moomoo Singapore) is an award-winning advanced financial technology company transforming the investing experience through our digitalised brokerage and wealth management platform – moomoo. Moomoo enhances the user experience with market data, news, and powerful analytical tools. Moomoo also embeds a unique digitalised investment community to connect all users, investors, companies, analysts, media and key opinion leaders.

Moomoo Singapore offers investment products for trading via the moomoo platform, and it is a capital markets services license holder regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (Licence No. CMS101000), Major Payment Institution (Licence No. PS20200617) holder with the Exempt Financial Adviser Status. In July 2025, Moomoo Singapore reached the 1.5 million users milestone in Singapore.

Moomoo Private Wealth offers bespoke investment strategies for HNW and institutional clients. Backed by its cutting-edge technology platform, Moomoo Private Wealth offers a portfolio of innovative investment products and has been recognised by Asia Banking and Finance for its product excellence.

Our achievements include the WealthTech of the Year and Personal Finance Tech of the Year at the 2025 Asia Fintech Awards and the SIAS Best Retail Broker 2024.