Wednesday, September 3, 2025
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Alphabet shares pop 7% to lift S&P 500

By Advertorial Desk

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

 

NYSE Pre-Market Update + Alphabet shares pop 7% to lift S&P 500

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on September 3rd

  • Shares of Alphabet rose by 7% after a judge ruled that the company can keep its Chrome browser but must share its data and cannot enter exclusive search deals.
  • Bond prices fell after a federal appeals court ruled that many of President Donald Trump’s tariffs are illegal. This decision could force the U.S. to return billions of dollars accrued from trade levies.
  • The next major focus for traders is the upcoming jobs report, with economists anticipating that 75,000 jobs were added in August 4.

PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) celebrates the delivery of its 100th Built to Honor home

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN) marks its investor day

Video – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2763669/NYSE_Sept_3_Market_Update.mp4

