OPIM and Qraft Capital Launch AI-Driven Quantitative Strategy Fund for Global Investors

HONG KONG, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — OP Investment Management Ltd. (“OPIM”), a leading Asia-based fund platform, has partnered with Qraft Capital (BVI) Limited (“Qraft”) to launch the Qraft Soliton Master Fund (“the Fund”). This Cayman-domiciled fund employs an AI-driven, multi-strategy investment approach to generate sustainable returns by continuously iterating quantitative strategies and identifying undiscovered dislocations in liquid equity derivatives markets across Korea, Hong Kong SAR, the U.S., and Europe. The Fund focuses on systematic strategies, including equity long-short (market-neutral), mid-frequency long-biased, and arbitrage.

Qraft Technologies, headquartered in Seoul with affiliates in Asia-Pacific and the U.S., is a global pioneer in AI-powered asset management. With SoftBank Group’s USD146M Series C investment in January 2022, Qraft’s innovative technology underpins a range of investment products, including U.S.-listed AI-driven ETFs, setting new benchmarks for machine learning in portfolio construction and trading.

“This partnership brings Qraft’s proprietary AI-driven strategy to an institutional framework, meeting the growing demand for adaptable, cutting-edge investment solutions,” said Jae Hyeok Heo, CIO of the Fund. “The Fund leverages our expertise in AI pattern recognition and disciplined quantitative processes to deliver value to global investors.”

The Fund offers institutional and professional investors access to Qraft’s proprietary approach, previously closed off to external investors, through an accessible Cayman structure. OPIM’s robust platform provides the infrastructure and oversight needed to connect innovative managers like Qraft with international capital.

“South Korea’s investment talent has long been underappreciated, often overshadowed by outdated perceptions of its capital markets,” said Alvin Fan, CEO of OPIM. “The KOSPI’s strong year-to-date outperformance in 2025, driven by robust corporate governance reforms, has brought renewed global attention to the market. This shines a spotlight on South Korea’s exceptionally skilled money managers, whose expertise surpasses market expectations, creating a compelling opportunity for global investors seeking alpha through Qraft’s AI-driven innovation.”

Key counterparties:

Prime Broker and Custodian: Morgan Stanley

Administrator: Maples Fund Services

Auditor: KPMG

Legal Counsel: Charles Russell Speechlys LLP and Walkers

About OP Investment Management Ltd.

OPIM collaborates with emerging managers to deliver innovative strategies for institutional and professional investors. Established in 2004, OPIM is licensed by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (the “SFC”) for Type 1 (dealing in securities), Type 4 (advising on securities), and Type 9 (asset management) regulated activities. OPIM may only provide services to professional investors. As a member of the Oriental Patron Financial Group, OPIM’s institutional fund platform supports global managers with best-in-class business partners in alternative asset management.

Disclaimer:

This press release is issued by OP Investment Management Ltd. (“OPIM”) for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to invest or deal in any securities or financial instruments. This document and OPIM’s website (www.opim.com.hk) have not been reviewed by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission. Any trademarks, logos and related intellectual property are owned by either OPIM or other third parties. Information provided is believed to be reliable at the time of publication, but OPIM does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness and is not liable for any errors of facts or opinions nor shall OPIM be liable for any damages arising from any person’s reliance on this information. Past performance is not indicative of future results and any predictions, projections, or forecasts on the economy, securities market or economic trends may not be indicative of the future performance of any funds or accounts managed or advised by OPIM. Any opinion, estimate, or predictions contained in this document may be subject to change without prior notice. This document may not be reproduced or distributed without OPIM’s prior written consent.