SimCorp to transform private market investing with SimCorp Alternatives

Highlights:

SimCorp launches SimCorp Alternatives , a comprehensive offering designed to serve the needs of all alternative investment firms. It builds on SimCorp’s existing alternatives offering, already trusted by some of the world’s largest asset owners.

SimCorp acquires full ownership of the cloud native, alternative investment software provider Domos FS. The acquisition will increase alternative investment AUM managed on SimCorp’s platform to over EUR 6 trillion .



Next milestone in developing the comprehensive buy-side offering of Deutsche Börse Group, which is the parent company of SimCorp.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, LONDON and PARIS, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SimCorp, a leading global financial technology company and a subsidiary of Deutsche Börse Group, today announced the introduction of SimCorp Alternatives. This offering is designed to serve the needs of all alternative investment firms and builds on the strong success of SimCorp’s Alternative Investment module.



SimCorp Alternatives

Trusted by some of the world’s leading private market allocators, SimCorp’s existing alternative investment capabilities empower asset owners to gain a total portfolio view across both public and private market assets on the integrated platform SimCorp One.

SimCorp Alternatives extends the existing capabilities to also allow General Partners (GPs), fund administrators, Alternative Investment Fund Managers (AIFMs), Management Companies (ManCos) and depositories to automate operational processes, regulatory reporting and consolidate data for the entire lifecycle of their private equity, private debt, real estate and infrastructure investments on a fully integrated solution.

“For over 50 years, SimCorp has helped the world’s largest asset managers and asset owners simplify and scale their investment business,” said Peter Sanderson, Chief Executive Officer, SimCorp. “The introduction of SimCorp Alternatives empowers our clients to transform their private market investments through automation, AI and cloud-native technology. SimCorp Alternatives further strengthens our position as a leading provider of integrated investment management solutions.”

Tapping into fast-growing market segment

Industry wide, private market assets are projected to grow at more than double the rate of public market assets and are set to reach up to USD 65 trillion by 20321.

In recent years, many large asset management groups have expanded their alternative investment offerings through acquisitions2 and broadened access to private capital funds. However, many of the asset managers who have historically focused on equities, bonds and derivatives – and are moving into the alternatives space – are constrained by legacy tech and point solutions that cannot integrate the requirements of private capital funds, often paying high fees for minimal automation.

“SimCorp Alternatives expands our addressable market by building on our existing extensive capabilities to also serve the needs of general partners and other private capital managers and service providers,” said Oliver Johnson, Chief Revenue Officer, SimCorp. “At the same time, SimCorp Alternatives strengthens our value proposition for existing clients, who are active in alternative assets through a GP arm, direct investments, or co-investments by enabling them to streamline and scale their alternative investments with integrated, cloud-native software.” SimCorp Alternatives is available as either a standalone solution or integrated within SimCorp One. Its introduction marks another step forward in the development of the comprehensive buy-side offering of SimCorp’s parent company Deutsche Börse Group, reflecting the increasing importance of the buy-side in financial markets and the trend of outsourcing investment operations to central service providers.

SimCorp acquires Domos FS

As part of introducing SimCorp Alternatives, SimCorp has acquired 100 percent ownership in Paris-based Domos FS, a leading software provider specializing in alternative investments, effective immediately. With this step, SimCorp and Deutsche Börse are further strengthening their ecosystem for the buy side, especially in Europe and France.

“We are thrilled to join forces with SimCorp and build on our long-standing partnership,” said Arnaud Vinciguerra, Founder and CEO, Domos FS. “This acquisition is a strong endorsement of the alternative investment market’s momentum and the strength of the Domos platform. Our clients require technology choices that are future-proof. Together with SimCorp, we will continue investing in innovation, as they have consistently done for over 50 years.”

SimCorp acquired a minority stake in Domos in 20213, adding it to its partner ecosystem4. The partnership has enabled SimCorp to provide a complete solution for its clients active as both Limited Partners (LPs) and GPs, paving the way for seamless integration and quick time to value for clients.

Facts about Domos FS

Domos provides a state-of-the-art, cloud native Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that empowers General Partners and service providers to automate critical workflows across portfolio management, fund accounting and investor relations.

Domos’ solutions cover portfolio & risk management, regulatory reporting, investor relations & operations, ESG and fund accounting.

The Regulatory Reporting module automates the creation and submission of mandatory reports to the appropriate authorities, ensuring timely and accurate compliance with regulatory authorities.

The Investor Portal is a sophisticated platform designed to provide Limited Partners with a centralized hub for investment, legal, and marketing information for alternative investment funds.

Domos FS was founded in 2013 by Arnaud Vinciguerra (CEO), Fanny Metz (Head of Professional Services), Benoît Moulin (Head of Sales) and Philippe Jovenin (Chief Technology Officer).

(CEO), (Head of Professional Services), Benoît Moulin (Head of Sales) and Philippe Jovenin (Chief Technology Officer). Domos won Regulatory & Compliance Technology of the Year at the Private Equity Wire EU Awards 20255.

To learn more about how SimCorp can help simplify and scale your investment business, visit our website.

About SimCorp

SimCorp is a provider of industry-leading integrated investment management solutions for the global buy side.

Founded in 1971, with more than 3,500 employees across five continents, SimCorp is a truly global technology leader that empowers more than half of the world’s top 100 financial companies through its integrated platform, services, and partner ecosystem.

SimCorp is a subsidiary of Deutsche Börse Group. As of 2024, SimCorp includes Axioma, the leading provider of risk management and portfolio optimization solutions for the global buy side.

About Domos FS

Domos FS is a leading software provider specialized in the management of Alternative funds investing in non-listed assets i.e. private equity, real estate, infrastructure, debt and fund-of-funds. Its SaaS platform, called Domos, is designed to support alternative investment fund managers and their service providers – especially third party AIFMs, fund administrators and depositaries – in the streamlining of their processes, operations, and reporting.

1 Private market assets to grow at more than twice the rate of public assets, reaching up to USD 65 trillion by 2032, Bain & Company finds, August, 2024. 2 Asset managers make existential dash into private assets, Financial Times, December 2024. 3 SimCorp and Domos FS partners to offer first cross asset solution covering public and private markets for both limited, general partners and service providers, December 2021. 4The partner ecosystem provides users of SimCorp One, an integrated investment management platform, seamless access to third-party innovation. 5 Centralising alternative investment fund management with Domos FS, Private Equity Wire®, April 2025.

Media Contact: Søren Rathlou Top, Global PR Manager at SimCorp, +45 31 15 87 06, Soren.R.Top@simcorp.com