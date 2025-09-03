Smartee Launches Early Orthodontic Solutions for Children and Teens in Australia

SYDNEY, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Smartee Denti-Technology, a global leader in innovative clear aligner solutions, has officially launched its clear aligner products for children and teenagers in Australia. The product lines include Smartee Kinder and Smartee Teen, are designed to address the unique orthodontic challenges of growing patients at different developmental stages.



Dr. Gareth Ho (Left) and Dr. Angela Zhang (Right), both with Smartee’s Disney Authorized Clear Aligner Products

Market Insights: Pediatric Orthodontics in Australia



In Australia, pediatric orthodontic care is delivered through three main practitioner groups: orthodontic specialists, pediatric dentists, and general practitioners (GPs). Orthodontic specialists provide full Phase I and Phase II treatments, pediatric dentists often support growth monitoring and early intervention, while GPs play a key role in consultation, screening, and in many cases provide interceptive treatment as part of comprehensive family care. Together, these practitioners form a collaborative network that supports children’s oral health at every stage.

Comprehensive Solutions for Early Orthodontics

Smartee Kinder combines clear aligners, myofunctional trainers, and functional appliances to guide proper tongue posture, encourage healthy breathing, and support dental development during peak growth periods. These integrated tools address both the symptoms and underlying causes of malocclusion.

Building on this foundation, Smartee Teen introduces a Five-Year Management Program with flexible treatment pause up to two times, unlimited refinements to ensure predictable outcomes, and advanced Mandibular Advancement Technology designed to effectively treat skeletal Class II malocclusions in late mixed dentition or early permanent dentition.

An Engaging Approach with Disney-Licensed Designs

Smartee Kinder and Teen are Disney officially licensed orthodontic product series featuring beloved Disney characters, turning orthodontic care into a fun adventure that boosts patients’ compliance and eases treatment anxiety.

Clinics are already witnessing the positive impact of Smartee’s approach. Dr. Gareth Ho, an orthodontist and pediatric specialist at ACAOO, highlights the synergy between Smartee’s materials and his clinic’s educational goals: “The Disney IP fits perfectly with our clinic kids-friendly interior design. Little patients are very receptive to oral health education. The patients were very excited when they got the beautiful gift boxes. The parents took lots of photos to mark the special event.”

Dr. Angela Zhang, founder of Aglow Dental Group, reports a measurable increase in patient engagement: “Incorporating Disney-themed elements into our marketing has helped boost engagement and attract more clients. At Aglow, we’ve seen approximately a 50% increase in new patient inquiries during campaigns featuring Disney-themed content.”

A New Chapter for Pediatric Orthodontics in Australia



By integrating clinical precision, long-term management, and engaging designs, Smartee is setting a new standard for pediatric orthodontics. With the introduction of Smartee Kinder and Smartee Teen in Australia, clinicians and families now have access to a comprehensive ecosystem designed to foster healthy dental and jaw growth, ensure lasting smiles, and provide a positive treatment experience.

To learn more about Smartee’s pediatric orthodontic solutions and how they can support your clinical practice, visit: www.smarteealigners.com