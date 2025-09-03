TAC Security Launches Socify.ai, a Next-Generation SOC 2 AI-Powered Compliance Automation Platform

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TAC Infosec Limited (NSE: TAC) (“TAC Security” or the “Company”), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced the launch of Socify.ai, a next-generation SOC 2 AI-powered compliance automation platform designed to simplify, accelerate, and modernize the audit readiness process. SOC 2, or System and Organization Controls 2, is a framework and reporting standard developed to provide assurance to clients that an organization has implemented appropriate controls to protect their data.

Launched under the Company’s ESOF Suite (Enterprise Security under One Framework), Socify expands TAC Security’s technology portfolio into compliance automation. The platform supports both SOC 2 Type I (point-in-time) and Type II (annual recertification) assessments, providing organizations with continuous compliance assurance.

Unlike existing compliance automation platforms, Socify is built with a security-first architecture and a uniquely audit-centric design. Key differentiators include:

Audit Vault : Enables auditors to directly mark controls pass/fail, shortening review cycles by up to 40%.

: Enables auditors to directly mark controls pass/fail, shortening review cycles by up to 40%. Flexible Evidence Collection : Supports both automated and manual inputs across multiple sources, ensuring no control gaps.

: Supports both automated and manual inputs across multiple sources, ensuring no control gaps. Built-In Policies & Procedures : 40+ ready-to-use policy templates reduce reliance on external consultants.

: 40+ ready-to-use policy templates reduce reliance on external consultants. Cloud-Native Depth : 135+ automated compliance checks across AWS, GCP, and Azure mapped directly to SOC 2 controls.

: 135+ automated compliance checks across AWS, GCP, and Azure mapped directly to SOC 2 controls. Socify AI: Offers searchable compliance intelligence, contextual assistance, remediation guidance, and step-by-step fixes going beyond static dashboards.

Offers searchable compliance intelligence, contextual assistance, remediation guidance, and step-by-step fixes going beyond static dashboards. Learning Engine: Continuously refines recommendations based on historical remediation patterns and auditor feedback, improving accuracy and efficiency over time.

By comparison, pre-audit consulting engagements can cost between $6,000 and $50,000, while our plan will start from $2,700 annually, including CPA Certification – at minimum half the cost of other players in the market Socify delivers equivalent readiness automation at a fraction of the cost, while offering scalability across multiple frameworks, continuous readiness through always-on monitoring rather than point-in-time assessments, and improved accuracy by eliminating manual errors in evidence collection.

“SOC 2 compliance has long been synonymous with high costs, consultants, and unnecessary complexity. With Socify, we’ve eliminated those barriers. We are transforming compliance into a seamless, accessible, and affordable process for businesses of every size. With TAC Security’s global footprint of 6,000+ clients in 100 countries, we are extending our leadership into compliance with an ambitious target of bringing 10,000 companies on to Socify within a year. This is not just about SOC 2, it’s about redefining how enterprises think about trust, security, and compliance worldwide.” — Trishneet Arora, Founder & CEO, TAC Security

Socify supports the entire SOC 2 lifecycle, including policies and procedures aligned to SOC 2 principles, automated and manual control monitoring, real-time compliance dashboards, centralized evidence collection, streamlined auditor interaction through the Audit Vault, and instant remediation guidance through its AI Assistant. This lifecycle approach reduces audit preparation time by up to 40 percent, improves reporting accuracy by more than 40 percent, and shortens review cycles by 30–40 percent, saving organizations thousands of dollars annually.

The market opportunity for Socify is significant. The global compliance automation market is estimated to be worth $4.2 billion in 2024, with SOC 2-related solutions representing a rapidly expanding segment. Approximately 30 percent of the market consists of organizations seeking SOC 2 readiness, spanning small startups undergoing first-time audits to large enterprises managing multiple frameworks. Socify is uniquely positioned to capture this growth opportunity by addressing both ends of the spectrum.

“Socify was engineered with a security-first architecture and an audit-centric design, ensuring compliance is built into the foundation By automating evidence collection, integrating seamlessly with cloud platforms like AWS, GCP, and Azure, and applying AI-driven remediation, we’ve eliminated the complexity that has traditionally burdened SOC 2 compliance. With our Audit Vault and AI Assistant, organizations are not just prepared for audits, they remain continuously compliant. This is compliance technology reimagined: intelligent, scalable, and future proof.” — Saransh Rawat, CTO, TAC Security

The launch also aligns with TAC Security’s broader mission to become the world’s largest vulnerability management company. By unifying security and compliance automation into a single platform, Socify reduces the risk of last-minute audit failures and equips executives with real-time visibility into compliance status.

Serving 6,000+ clients across 100 countries, TAC Security ranks as the 5th largest Vulnerability Management company in the world, cementing its reputation as a global cybersecurity leader.

About TAC Security

TAC Security (TAC Infosec Limited) is a publicly traded global cybersecurity company that garnered significant attention with its oversubscribed $1 billion IPO. The company’s flagship platform, ESOF (Enterprise Security in One Framework), delivers comprehensive cyber scoring, risk quantification, and AI-driven vulnerability assessment and penetration testing.

Recognized for its commitment to security excellence, TAC Security holds CREST and ISO 27001 certifications, collaborates with leading technology partners on ADA’s CASA, and serves a diverse client base of more than 6,000 organizations worldwide. From Fortune 500 enterprises to governments and start-ups, TAC Security is dedicated to advancing innovation and delivering end-to-end protection that builds digital trust on a global scale.

