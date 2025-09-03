Taiwan Design Research Institute Debuts at the 2025 Gwangju Design Biennale, Presenting “Inclusive Design” to Showcase Taiwan’s Human-Centered Vision

TAIPEI, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Taiwan Design Research Institute (TDRI) makes its first-ever appearance at the 2025 Gwangju Design Biennale in South Korea, one of Asia’s most influential design events. Opening on August 30, the Taiwan Pavilion presents “Inclusive Design” as its curatorial theme, highlighting how Taiwan’s design embraces people-centered values, diversity, and sustainability.



TDRI joins 2025 Gwangju Design Biennale

Since its founding in 2005, the Gwangju Design Biennale has become a leading global platform for exploring the role of design in contemporary society. This year’s theme, “You, The World: How Does Design Embrace Humanity?”, focuses on how design can respond to social needs and challenges. Aligned with this vision, the Taiwan Pavilion, curated under “Inclusive Taiwan”, showcases 16 cases ranging from public services and urban spaces to daily life products, demonstrating how design removes barriers and fosters participation for people of all ages, backgrounds, and even pets.

The exhibition brings together 12 outstanding Taiwanese design companies and teams, including JIASUI STUDIO, Chen Yu-Yi Architects, Lejong Technology, Fu-Ken International Technology, Yude Precision Tools, Fudy Printing, and Myzoo, alongside projects led by TDRI. Many works have also been recognized by the Golden Pin Design Award, underscoring Taiwan’s design excellence and diversity.

On August 30, the Biennale’s International Forum featured nine global experts. TDRI President Chi-Yi Chang delivered a keynote speech, “Design Taiwan: An Inclusive Approach”, alongside Thomas Garvey, President of the World Design Organization (WDO); Davin Stowell, Founder of Smart Design; and Ico Migliore, Professor at Politecnico di Milano.

Through its debut at the Biennale, TDRI seeks to engage the international design community in dialogue about the role of design in future societies, while presenting Taiwan’s strength in integrating culture, industry, and public policy through design.