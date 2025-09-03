Debuting at IBC 2025, TVU MediaMesh platform empowers any authorized tool or team to seamlessly access and contribute to live signals

CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TVU Networks, the leader in cloud-native live video with 20 years of powering news, sports, and streaming productions, today launched its most transformative platform yet: TVU MediaMesh™, redefining how live content is accessed and produced in the cloud.



TVU Networks Unveils TVU MediaMesh™: A Global Shared Memory for Live Video

For decades, live production, whether on-site or remote, has long been limited by fixed, physical infrastructure, dedicated equipment, and rigid routing that limits scale and flexibility. While the cloud promised to break these barriers, today only about 1% of live productions have fully migrated, with adoption hindered by the complexity of connecting sources, routing signals, and integrating diverse applications.

TVU MediaMesh removes those barriers by introducing global shared memory for live video—dramatically simplifying signal connectivity and slashing configuration time.

“MediaMesh removes the biggest obstacle to cloud adoption by making live signals instantly accessible anywhere, as easily as opening a shared file,” said Mike Cronk, VP of Strategy at TVU Networks. “It gives teams the freedom to produce from anywhere, using the tools they want without worrying about the back end.”

As the foundation that powers TVU’s award-winning SaaS applications for the world’s largest live events—from routing and AI indexing to production and playout—MediaMesh now opens its APIs, enabling customers and partners to build, innovate, and shape the future of live production.

Industry Leaders Are Already Building on It

TVU’s customer-led, partner-centric approach is already resonating across the industry:

“By integrating Grass Valley AMPP with TVU MediaMesh, we’re giving our customers the seamless workflows they’ve been asking for across our best-of-breed solutions,” said Adam Marshall, CPO at Grass Valley. “AMPP users can now connect to sources from multiple vendors, including TVU’s cellular backpacks, without the usual integration complexity. This deepens the collaboration our customers have been calling for.”

“The future of live production depends on collaboration, not closed ecosystems,” said Paul Shen, CEO of TVU Networks. “By opening our platform through MediaMesh, we’re giving broadcasters, developers, and partners the freedom to innovate faster—together.”

Open. Collaborative. Available Now.

TVU MediaMesh is available today, including on the AWS Marketplace, enabling customers to deploy instantly. Whether building the next generation of live apps, running remote production, or uniting multiple vendors into one workflow, MediaMesh provides the infrastructure to move faster and maximize existing resources.

To guide the platform’s evolution, TVU has formed a MediaMesh Advisory Board (MAB), bringing together leaders from seven major media companies and five partner organizations including Chyron, EVS, Grass Valley, Solid State Logic and Vizrt. The MAB will meet quarterly starting on September 3rd to provide feedback and ensure MediaMesh reflects real-world needs.

At IBC 2025 (Hall 7, B.55), TVU will showcase integrations from select MAB members, as well as Mediatest, Eluvio, Pixelstorm, and MXL interoperability demos with Grass Valley, Riedel, Matrox, and AWS. Join these, and MediaMesh development partners including In-Sync, Telos Alliance, On-Hertz, Spectatr.ai, Vela, Camba.i, and Kinetiq and start building with MediaMesh at https://www.tvunetworks.com/tvu-developer.

About TVU Networks

TVU Networks is a global leader in cloud and IP-based live video solutions, powering broadcast, streaming, and remote production for news, sports, and entertainment. Trusted by media organizations in over 100 countries, TVU’s award-winning ecosystem enables agile, scalable, and cost-effective workflows, anytime, anywhere. For more information, visit www.tvunetworks.com.