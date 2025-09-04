Acemate Debuts the World’s First Real-Rally AI Tennis Robot at IFA 2025

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Acemate , a sports-tech innovator dedicated to improving sports lives with AI, today unveiled the Acemate Tennis Robot at IFA 2025, the world’s first AI-powered tennis robot capable of true rally play. Engineered for players of all levels, from beginners to seasoned competitors, Acemate brings an authentic, human-like rally experience to courts worldwide, forever changing the way tennis is practiced.



Acemate at IFA 2025

Visitors to IFA 2025 can find Acemate at booth #H1.2-164, Messe Berlin.

Human-Like Rally

Powered by dual 4K binocular cameras and advanced AI algorithms, Acemate Tennis Robot achieves centimeter-level tracking accuracy and 0.15-second pro-level reaction times, simulating the pace, spin, and tactics of actual match play.

Meanwhile, equipped with four Mecanum wheels, the Acemate Tennis Robot is capable of 360° movement at speeds of up to 5 m/s, enabling the robot to reach and return shots across the entire court. The patent-pending catch net design softens impact, while the high-torque ball ejection motor delivers speeds up to 70 mph (113 km/h) with adjustable topspin, backspin, flat shots, slices, and lobs.

With such a setup, Acemate Tennis Robot rallies like a real partner, predicting, moving, catching, and returning balls with lifelike precision, distinguishing itself from the traditional ball launchers that only serve static shots.

Your AI Tennis Coach

Beyond rally play, Acemate doubles as a fully-integrated AI tennis coach that brings professional analysis to every player. Its dual 4K binocular cameras track each shot with centimeter-level accuracy, capturing ball speed, spin rate, net clearance, and placement in real time. The data is instantly processed through AI to provide meaningful in-session feedback, helping players adjust their form and tactics right away. The Acemate app turns performance data into visual heat maps, shot distribution charts, and detailed match statistics through both iOS and Android, offering players a clear view of their strengths, weaknesses, and progress over time.

Additionally, with integration with Apple Watch, live bio data of players could also be recorded and displayed, while in-app video replay offers immediate technique review. Acemate would then generate personalized training recommendations, from short-term drills to long-term improvement plans, ensuring every session is purposeful, targeted, and results-driven, enabling players to train smarter and improve faster.

Serve Smarter, Practice Longer

Though the Acemate Tennis Robot excels at providing a true-rally match play experience and AI tennis coaching function, it’s still an intelligent serve and drill assistant that adapts to every training goal. Players can choose from multiple serve and rally modes, including fixed-point targeting for precision drills, multi-point sequences for footwork training, or fully randomized match simulations to recreate real-game pressure.

With 20 programmable target zones, Acemate can replicate deep baseline drives, short drop shots, angled volleys, or high lobs, each with adjustable spin, speed, and trajectory. It can serve balls at up to 70 mph (113 km/h), with finely tunable topspin, backspin, and flat shots, making it equally suited for beginners learning control and advanced players fine-tuning match strategies.

To keep practice flowing, Acemate’s extra-large ball hopper holds up to 80 balls for extended sessions without constant reloading. The high-capacity 6700mAh battery powers up to 3 hours of continuous play, and swapping the battery takes just seconds for uninterrupted training.

Meanwhile, its all-court compatibility means that Acemate is ready for any surface, from clay and hard courts to even grass ones. Its compact, trunk-friendly design with app-controlled mobility ensures that Acemate is easy to transport to any court. Whether for solo practice or structured coaching sessions, Acemate keeps players on court longer, training more effectively, and enjoying every rally.

Availablity

The Acemate Tennis Robot is already available for pre-order on Acemate’s official website , with the MSRP starting from USD 2,499 / CAD 3,499 / GBP 2,599 / EUR 2,599 /AUD 3,999, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Australia.

Meanwhile, Acemate also offers the device in the pickleball version, and consumers can choose according to their own needs.

About Acemate

Incubated by SwitchBot, Acemate was founded by a team of AI visual engineers from Microsoft and Google. Combining robotics expertise with a passion for sports, Acemate is dedicated to improving sports lives with the power of AI for all sports lovers.