Alma, a Sisram Medical Company, Announces Strategic Collaboration with Celebrity Skin Expert Nurse Jamie to Expand Global Consumer Presence

HONG KONG, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sisram Medical (1696.HK), a global leading innovator and provider of holistic medical aesthetic solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration between its subsidiary Alma, a global leader in energy-based medical and aesthetic solutions, and Jamie Sherrill (“Nurse Jamie”), the internationally recognized celebrity skin-care expert, entrepreneur, and media personality. The partnership marks an important step in Alma’s strategy to expand consumer engagement and strengthen its leadership in premium aesthetic technologies.

With more than two decades of experience as a registered nurse specializing in aesthetics, Nurse Jamie has become a trusted authority in beauty and skin health. Her results-driven approach and innovative treatments have earned her a loyal celebrity clientele and recognition in leading beauty and lifestyle media. She also served as executive producer and co-host of the hit Netflix series Skin Decision: Before and After, which brought her expertise in transformative skin care to an international audience.

Through this collaboration, Sherrill will serve as representative for Alma’s flagship platforms, including Alma Harmony and Opus, leading a global campaign designed to raise awareness and accelerate adoption of the company’s solutions across consumer markets.

Alma Harmony is an award-winning, clinically validated multi-application platform designed to treat a broad spectrum of skin concerns, including pigmentation, tone, and texture. Opus introduces a breakthrough in fractional plasma technology, offering advanced non-invasive solutions for skin tightening, resurfacing, and full-body rejuvenation.

“Alma is proud to collaborate with Nurse Jamie, a respected leader in aesthetics and a trusted name for millions of consumers,” said Lior Dayan, CEO of Alma and Sisram Medical. “By partnering with Nurse Jamie, we are amplifying consumer awareness of Alma’s premium solutions while creating stronger demand and new growth opportunities for our clinic partners worldwide”, he added.

“For me, this partnership is built on trust and transformation,” said Jamie Sherrill. “I have been using Alma’s laser technologies daily in my practice, and they align seamlessly with my philosophy of results-driven aesthetics. Together, we share a mission to make advanced beauty solutions more effective, accessible, aspirational, and empowering for individuals worldwide.”

About Sisram Medical Ltd

Sisram Medical Ltd (1696.HK) is a global leader in medical aesthetic solutions with over 25 years of expertise in energy-based devices (EBD). Built on a legacy of innovation and clinical excellence, the Company’s synergistic ecosystem spans EBD technologies, injectables, diagnostics, and complementary solutions.

Sisram serves customers in over 110 countries and regions, delivering award-winning products that set new standards in safety, efficacy, and personalized aesthetic care for millions of patients worldwide.

The Company is majority-owned by Fosun Pharma, one of China’s leading healthcare groups, and was listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in September 2017.

Sisram Medical – Enhancing Quality of Life

http://www.sisram-medical.com

About Alma

Alma is a global leader in medical aesthetic solutions, with over 25 years of innovation. The company empowers practitioners to deliver safe, effective, and transformative treatments to their patients through state-of-the-art, clinically proven solutions spanning energy-based device lasers, diagnostics, injectables, and advanced skincare. Alma’s multiple award-winning products have set new benchmarks in the medical aesthetic industry, both in terms of clinical excellence and groundbreaking innovation.

For more information about Alma and its products, visit almalasers.com.