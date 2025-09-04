AUKEY Unveils MagFusion Ark, the World’s First Modular True Wireless Charger, at IFA 2025

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Global wireless charging leader AUKEY today unveiled MagFusion Ark, the world’s first modular true wireless charger, at IFA 2025. Featuring a 6-in-1 design built on the latest Qi2.2 wireless charging standard and equipped with pioneering Rx-Tx technology and an active cooling system, MagFusion Ark breaks through the limitations of traditional chargers, delivering a truly revolutionary wireless charging experience.



The world’s first modular true wireless charger, AUKEY MagFusion Ark

MagFusion Ark features a base that supports up to three devices, combined with three detachable spheres, for a total of six charging points. Each module is built on the Qi2.2 wireless charging standard and delivers up to 25W fast charging, making it easy to power up to six smartphones simultaneously—ideal for households, shared living spaces, and office environments.

Thanks to the broad compatibility of Qi2.2, users can seamlessly charge various smartphones, along with earbuds and other smart accessories that support wireless charging.

Unlike conventional wireless chargers limited to Tx-only (transmitting only), MagFusion Ark integrates both Rx (receiving) and Tx (transmitting), making it the world’s first true wireless charger. When docked, the spheres wirelessly recharge from the base while simultaneously charging devices placed on them. When detached, they transform into portable 6700 mAh power banks, enabling a “drop-to-charge, grab-to-go” experience.

Each sphere is also equipped with a PD 3.0 30W USB-C port for bidirectional charging, features an active cooling system to prevent overheating and protect battery health, and can be used as a magnetic stand for hands-free viewing.



Key innovations of the MagFusion Ark

“MagFusion Ark goes beyond traditional chargers—it’s a forward-looking power-sharing solution that reimagines how wireless energy is distributed, shared, and experienced,” said AUKEY CEO Lu Haichuan. “By combining modular design, cutting-edge wireless charging standards, active cooling technology, and more, it sets a new benchmark for cable-free innovation.”

MagFusion Ark will be available in Q1 2026. In addition to the flagship three-device base with three detachable spheres, AUKEY will offer one-device and two-device base options, with spheres also sold separately to meet personalized charging needs.

Visit AUKEY at ShowStoppers and booth H3.2-147 at IFA Berlin for live demos of the MagFusion Ark. AUKEY will also showcase a wider lineup of Qi2.2-based charging solutions, ranging from single-device chargers to multi-device charging stands, as well as mobile wireless solutions such as foldable chargers and wireless power banks.

For More Information

AUKEY official website: www.aukey.com

Media inquiries: pr@aukey.com

Sales inquiries: b2b@aukey.com

About AUKEY

AUKEY is a globally leading provider of cutting-edge consumer electronics designed for both practical and visual appeal. With a strong user-centric focus, AUKEY’s ever-expanding product portfolio continues to create a unique space where technology meets aesthetics.