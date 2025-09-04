BingX to Headline TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025 as Title Sponsor with Special Guest Chelsea FC Legend John Terry

PANAMA CITY, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, today announced its participation as a Title Sponsor at TOKEN2049 Singapore, the world’s largest crypto event. Joining BingX at the landmark gathering will be Chelsea Football Club (Chelsea FC) legend John Terry, who will appear as a special guest alongside BingX’s main stage panel and Web3 AI-focused programming.



Taking place from October 1–2, TOKEN2049 is the flagship global event for crypto and blockchain, bringing together top founders, executives, investors, and policymakers. The event will see BingX host a main stage panel, a second-stage AI-focused session, and an exclusive afterparty.

At the second-stage panel, BingX will invite major players from the Web3 sector to discuss the intersection of AI and Blockchain. This dedicated AI x Blockchain panel will focus on how AI can move beyond hype to deliver real-world utility—enhancing market clarity, empowering users with financial dignity, and bridging gaps between fragmented trading tools. For BingX, this convergence of technologies is underpinned by its $300 million commitment, a three-year roadmap to embed AI into every layer of trading experience and company operation.

Additionally, Terry will also join a special session titled “The Winning Mindset: Greatness in Sport and Crypto” alongside Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX. The discussion will encompass an exploration of the parallels between elite sports performance and success in digital assets, highlighting how discipline, resilience, and innovation fuel excellence in both fields.

“TOKEN2049 is where the brightest minds in digital assets come together, and as Title Sponsor, BingX is proud to showcase what makes us the leading Web3 AI company,” said Lin. “Our $300 million commitment to go ‘All-in-AI’ reflects our belief that the future of trading is defined not by speculation, but by intelligence. With initiatives like Trained on Greatness alongside Chelsea FC, we’re uniting creativity, community, and innovation to create a smarter, more human-centered trading experience — and TOKEN2049 is the perfect stage to share that vision.“

BingX and Chelsea FC first announced their partnership in January 2024, aligning two high-performance brands united by discipline, innovation, and forward-looking vision. This summer, BingX supported the unveiling of Chelsea’s official 2025/26 training kit under the shared campaign theme Trained on Greatness. With Chelsea FC legend John Terry joining BingX at TOKEN2049, the collaboration will extend beyond the pitch—fans and traders alike can not only look forward to Chelsea FC legend visiting the BingX booth, but also a deep 1-on-1 sharing session with Lin, covering everything from football to crypto.

As BingX continues to expand its global footprint, its presence at TOKEN2049 underscores its role as a bridge between AI, Web3, and mainstream culture. By combining cutting-edge AI innovation, user-first trading solutions, and iconic partnerships, BingX is setting new standards for trust and accessibility in digital assets.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3 AI company, serving a global community of over 20 million users. With a comprehensive suite of AI-powered products and services, including derivatives, spot trading, and copy trading, BingX caters to the evolving needs of users across all experience levels, from beginners to professionals. Committed to building a trustworthy and intelligent trading platform, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance and confidence. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports sponsorship.