China Renaissance Facilitates BNB Listing on Hong Kong’s OSL Exchange, BNB Officially Launches on Licensed Virtual Asset Platform in HK

HONG KONG, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — China Renaissance Holdings Limited (“China Renaissance”, stock code: 1911.HK) and YZi Labs have reached a key milestone in their strategic collaboration with the successful listing of BNB on OSL Digital Securities Limited (“OSL”), a licensed virtual asset trading platform in Hong Kong. Effective today, BNB is officially available for trading on OSL, marking an important step forward in the compliance and institutional adoption of the BNB ecosystem.

This achievement follows the strategic cooperation agreement signed between China Renaissance and YZi Labs on August 22, 2025. Within just 12 days, the two parties successfully facilitated BNB’s entry into the Hong Kong market under a regulated framework, accelerating multi-tiered and multi-product application scenarios for the BNB ecosystem.

Mr. Patrick Pan, Head of Web3 Business and Senior Advisor to the Chairman of China Renaissance, commented: “The launch of BNB trading in Hong Kong represents not only a concrete outcome of our collaboration with YZi Labs but also a critical component of our strategy to integrate compliant digital assets into traditional finance. We are confident that, backed by Hong Kong’s regulated environment and China Renaissance’s innovative product capabilities, BNB will gain significant recognition and allocation among institutional investors.”

Ms. Ella Zhang, Head of YZi Labs, added: “We’re excited to see such rapid progress from our partnership with China Renaissance. Listing BNB on OSL, a licensed Hong Kong exchange, strengthens both its compliance profile and liquidity — and signals BNB’s entry into Hong Kong’s mainstream financial system. For YZi Labs, this is a milestone moment, paving the way for more BNB Chain–based financial products and RWA applications, and moving us closer to our mission of integrating BNB to the core of global finance.”

Looking ahead, China Renaissance and YZi Labs will focus on launching innovative BNB-linked products and establishing a real-world asset (RWA) fund, further expanding BNB’s use cases across structured products, asset securitization, and more.

With promising prospects for BNB, China Renaissance has embarked on an ambitious new journey into the Web3 era.