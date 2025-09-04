Digital Edge and B.Grimm Power Break Ground on First EEC Data Center, Advancing Thailand’s AI and Cloud Infrastructure Ambitions.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Digital Edge (Singapore) Holdings Pte. Ltd. (“Digital Edge”), a leading pan-Asian data center platform backed by global infrastructure investor Stonepeak, and B.Grimm Power Public Company Limited (“B.Grimm Power”), one of Thailand’s foremost energy producers, today celebrated the groundbreaking of their first joint data center in Thailand.

This marks the official start of construction for the flagship 100-megawatt (MW) campus, an integrated facility under the Digital Edge and B.Grimm Power joint venture announced in June 2025. Part of a US$1.0 billion investment plan to deliver hyperscale and AI-ready data center campuses across the country, the Chonburi site within Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) will set new benchmarks for sustainability, scalability, and high-performance infrastructure. Once completed, it will serve as a critical hub for AI and cloud service providers expanding across Southeast Asia, offering high-density colocation, advanced interconnectivity, and hybrid cloud solutions tailored to the needs of hyperscalers, AI workloads, and enterprises undergoing digital transformations. Construction is being expedited to meet client expectations, with a target Ready-for-Service (RFS) date in Q4 2026.

Powered by B.Grimm Power’s extensive renewable energy portfolio and designed to achieve industry-leading energy efficiency, the Bangkok campus will play a key role in enabling AI-at-scale while supporting Thailand’s sustainability goals.

“Breaking ground on our first campus in Chonburi is a pivotal moment for Digital Edge,” said John Freeman, CEO of Digital Edge. “Together with B.Grimm Power, we are delivering AI-ready, sustainable infrastructure at a scale and speed that matches the ambitions of our customers and the needs of the region. This campus will be a cornerstone of Thailand’s rapid digital transformation, meeting the surging demand for AI and machine learning.”

Dr. Harald Link, Group President of B.Grimm Power PCL, commented: “Today’s groundbreaking marks the next step in our partnership to realize our shared vision of combining green energy and advanced technology to power Thailand’s digital future. This facility will not only serve global tech leaders but also strengthen the country’s position as a leading digital hub in Southeast Asia.”

Construction is now underway with a target Ready-for-Service (RFS) date in Q4 2026.

About Digital Edge

Headquartered in Singapore, Digital Edge is a trusted and forward-looking data center platform company, established to transform digital infrastructure in Asia. Through building and operating state-of-the-art, energy-efficient data centers rich with connectivity options, Digital Edge aims to bring new colocation and interconnect options to the Asian market, making infrastructure deployment in the region easy, efficient and economical.

Backed by leading alternative investment firm Stonepeak, Digital Edge has established itself as a market-leading pan-Asia data center platform. The company provides data center and fiber services across nine countries in Asia Pacific, with more than 1.1GW of secured IT power. Visit www.digitaledgedc.com for more information.

About B.Grimm Power Public Company Limited

B.Grimm Power is one of Thailand’s largest and pioneering private power producers, with an aspiration to become a world-class energy company. Guided by its vision of “Empowering the World Compassionately,” B.Grimm Power is advancing its long-term strategy, “GreenLeap – Global and Green,” aiming to increase the share of renewable energy to over 50% by 2030 and achieve Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050