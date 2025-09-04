e-STORAGE Launches FlexBank 1.0, an 8.36 MWh Energy Storage Modular Battery, at RE+ 2025 in Las Vegas

KITCHENER, ON, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Canadian Solar Inc. (the “Company” or “Canadian Solar”) (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced that e-STORAGE, which is part of the Company’s majority-owned subsidiary CSI Solar Co., Ltd. (“CSI Solar”), will launch its next generation modular battery, FlexBank 1.0, at RE+ in Las Vegas next week. The new system is expected to be ready for deployment in 2026.

Expanding e-STORAGE’s BESS solution portfolio, FlexBank 1.0 is a scalable energy storage platform designed to meet the needs of diverse utility-scale applications. It delivers up to 8.36 MWh energy capacity. The new modular open-frame architecture enables each cabinet to function as an independent building block, greatly simplifying logistics and installation. The FlexBank platform also serves as a foundation for e-STORAGE’s next-generation battery cell technologies that will feature higher amperage in a larger form factor and superior performance characteristics.

Built on e-STORAGE’s proven 314Ah Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) cell technology, FlexBank 1.0 enhances safety through a multi-tiered protection system. Within each cabinet, cells are protected by heat barriers, a three-level electrical protection system, and advanced cell-level precision management. The modular design is engineered to prevent thermal propagation between cabinets, substantially mitigating fire risk.

In addition, FlexBank 1.0’s skid-mounted design enables rapid on-site assembly and versatile layout configurations, including side-by-side and back-to-back installations. This flexibility reduces EPC costs while maximizing project energy density. The system is fully compatible with power conversion systems, ensuring seamless integration for both new deployments and site augmentations.

Colin Parkin, President of e-STORAGE, stated, “FlexBank 1.0 is the strategic evolution of our utility-scale energy storage platform, engineered to address our customers’ critical needs for safe, adaptable, and cost-effective solutions. By dramatically simplifying deployment, we are providing a more reliable and adaptable technology that will accelerate the global transition to renewable energy and deliver tangible value for developers and investors.”

FlexBank 1.0 will be unveiled at RE+ 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada, from September 9 to September 11, 2025. Visit Canadian Solar’s booth V10031 to learn more.

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar is one of the world’s largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Kitchener, Ontario, the Company is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules; provider of solar energy and battery energy storage solutions; and developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage projects. Over the past 24 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered nearly 165 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Through its subsidiary e-STORAGE, Canadian Solar has shipped over 13 GWh of battery energy storage solutions to global markets as of June 30, 2025, boasting a $3 billion contracted backlog as of June 30, 2025. Since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built, and connected approximately 12 GWp of solar power projects and 6 GWh of battery energy storage projects globally. Its geographically diversified project development pipeline includes 27 GWp of solar and 80 GWh of battery energy storage capacity in various stages of development. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

About e-STORAGE

e-STORAGE is a subsidiary of Canadian Solar and a leading company specializing in designing, manufacturing, and integrating battery energy storage systems for utility-scale applications. e-STORAGE offers proprietary battery energy storage solutions, comprehensive EPC services, and innovative solutions aimed at improving grid operations. Currently, e-STORAGE operates fully automated, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities with an annual battery energy storage system capacity of 10 GWh and battery cell capacity of 3 GWh. For more info, please refer to the Media&PR section of www.csestorage.com and follow our LinkedIn page.

Safe Harbor/Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are made under the “Safe Harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by such terms as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include general business, regulatory and economic conditions and the state of the solar power and battery energy storage market and industry; geopolitical tensions and conflicts, including impasses, sanctions and export controls; volatility, uncertainty, delays and disruptions related to global pandemics; supply chain disruptions; governmental support for the deployment of solar power and battery energy storage; future available supplies of silicon, solar wafers and lithium cells; demand for end-use products by consumers and inventory levels of such products in the supply chain; changes in demand from significant customers; changes in demand from major markets such as China, the U.S., Europe, Brazil and Japan; changes in effective tax rates; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; changes in corporate responsibility, especially environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) requirements; capacity utilization; level of competition; pricing pressure and declines in or failure to timely adjust average selling prices; delays in new product introduction; delays in utility-scale project approval process; delays in utility-scale project construction; delays in the completion of project sales; the pipeline of projects and timelines related to them; the ability of the parties to optimize value of that pipeline; continued success in technological innovations and delivery of products with the features that customers demand; shortage in supply of materials or capacity requirements; availability of financing; exchange and inflation rate fluctuations; litigation and other risks as described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F filed on April 30, 2025. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and Canadian Solar undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

