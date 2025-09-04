Empyrion Digital Leverages Nortek DCC’s StatePoint® Liquid Cooling Technology to Power South Korea’s Next-Gen, AI-Ready Data Centre

Advanced cooling technology enables energy and water efficiency, further supporting Empyrion’s commitment to sustainable, green-by-design digital infrastructure

SINGAPORE and SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Empyrion Digital , a next-generation digital infrastructure platform, today announced the successful deployment of Nortek Data Center Cooling’s newly launched StatePoint® Liquid Cooling Technology at KR1 Gangnam Data Centre (GDC), Empyrion’s flagship facility in Seoul. The integration underscores the commitment of both companies to deliver sustainable, high-performance infrastructure for AI and HPC workloads on a global basis.



Empyrion Digital Gangnam Data Centre

StatePoint, Nortek’s latest generation of its award-winning hybrid liquid cooling technology, was developed to meet the evolving demands of hyperscale, colocation and enterprise operators. Offering unprecedented improvements in thermal performance, water and energy efficiency, and affordability, it delivers a compelling solution for AI-ready environments. The system uses a liquid-to-air energy exchanger with membrane-based evaporative cooling, minimizing mechanical cooling and drastically reducing water consumption.

By deploying StatePoint, GDC delivers optimal Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) and Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE) well below Korea’s conventional benchmarks, placing it among the most efficient data centres in South Korea. The platform’s modular flexibility allows for integration with rear-door heat exchangers and direct-to-chip liquid cooling (DLC) systems, ensuring GDC is fully future-proofed for the next wave of AI innovation.

Yongsuk Choi, Chief Strategy Officer – Product & Infrastructure of Empyrion Digital said: “Our collaboration with Nortek DCC signals the beginning of a long-term commitment to delivering AI-ready and green by design data centres. By integrating StatePoint into our current infrastructure, we are setting a new benchmark for operational efficiency across our assets, and we look forward to building on this momentum with Nortek DCC in future developments across Asia.”

Located in Yangjae-dong, Seocho-gu, GDC spans 30,714 square metres and is the first new data centre development in Seoul’s Gangnam district in more than a decade. Purpose-built with a 29.4 MW IT load, the facility is designed to support energy-intensive AI and high-performance computing applications while aligning with the region’s growing focus on sustainability.

“We are proud to partner with Empyrion Digital to deploy StatePoint at their Gangnam facility,” said Karin Overstreet, CEO of Nortek DCC. “StatePoint was designed to meet the intense demands of AI and HPC while cutting energy and water use. This project shows what’s possible when forward-thinking infrastructure meets purpose-built innovation, and we’re excited to help raise the bar for data center sustainability and performance in South Korea.”

KR1 GDC is Empyrion’s second data centre project following SG1 Dodid and is ready for service in August 2025.

For more information, visit: https://www.nortekdatacenter.com/statepoint/

About Empyrion Digital

Empyrion Digital is a next-generation digital infrastructure platform committed to sustainability and the highest standards of responsible operating performance. Green by design, we develop and operate robust, scalable and carrier-neutral data centres for hyperscale and enterprise customers across Asia. Headquartered in Singapore, Empyrion Digital is a portfolio company of Seraya Partners, a leading Asia infrastructure fund with USD 1.3 billion of assets under management. For more information, visit www.empyriondigital.com.

About Nortek Data Center Cooling

Nortek DCC is a fast-growing, data center specialized company with 350+ collective years of HVAC experience and a data center-optimized portfolio of industry-leading products. As part of Madison Air, Nortek DCC combines specialized expertise, intimate customer relationships and the ability to innovate quickly with the scale and leverage of a leading privately held enterprise. Nortek DCC partners with some of the world’s most innovative companies in mission-critical environments to navigate their most urgent and complex needs with products that optimize cooling efficiency, reduce water and energy consumption, and ensure operational reliability. Learn more at www.nortekdcc.com .

About Madison Air™