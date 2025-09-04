FiEE, Inc. finishes the 2025 Osaka World Expo with Success

HONG KONG, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — FiEE, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIEE) (“FiEE” or the “Company”), a technology company integrating IoT, connectivity and AI to redefine brand management solutions in the digital era, is pleased to share their successes at the 2025 World Expo Osaka at the MYDOME exhibition hall in Osaka, Japan.

From August 26-28, FiEE showcased its latest SaaS products, authentication technologies and a corporate video describing its brand management solution for the global talents at the 2025 World Expo Osaka. The booth featured a dreamy and rich booth design and attracted many visitors at the 2025 World Expo Osaka. The Company also engaged extensively with various global industry leaders and innovators from the SaaS and authentication industry, fostering business and technology discussions while exploring potential partnerships.

2025 World Expo Osaka Highlights:

FiEE’s booth buzzed with anticipation and enthusiasm as it unveiled its new products to attendees. During the exhibition, FiEE’s staff demonstrated the foundation technologies for its brand management solutions in the digital era, including advanced product authentication technologies featuring systematic algorithmic verification and certification capabilities, high-efficiency file transfer systems designed to support large-capacity video uploads for both business and consumer applications, and blockchain-powered traceability and certification solutions and its specialized SaaS platform integrating comprehensive KYC protocols to mitigate financial risks in talent markets.

Rafael Li, Chief Executive Officer of FiEE, commented, “We are thrilled with the outcome of the 2025 World Expo Osaka, and the results exceeded our expectations. Our live demonstrations of authentication technologies impressed many visitors, with numerous attendees noting they had never encountered such capabilities before, while we gained valuable insights from top global innovators. This encouraging early traction is promising as we are transitioning from legacy hardware operations to digital brand management solutions. Most importantly, this event brings us closer to delivering our mission: to harness IoT, connectivity, and AI in cultivating a worldwide community of key opinion leaders, delivering brand values across the digital content space.”

The 2025 World Expo Osaka serves as a premier global platform for technological innovation, offering enterprises opportunities to showcase advancements and establish valuable partnerships. During the 2025 World Expo Osaka, FiEE observed numerous enterprises embracing digital transformation, leveraging innovative technologies to modernize their operations. This ecosystem of transformation mirrors closely reflects our company’s strategic evolution, aligning with the global trend of digitalization.

About FiEE

FiEE, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIEE), formerly Minim, Inc., was founded in 1977. It has a historical track record of delivering comprehensive WiFi/Software as a Service platform in the market. After years of development, it made the strategic decision to transition to a Software First Model in 2023 to expand its technology portfolio and revenue streams. In 2025, FiEE rebranded itself as a technology company leveraging its expertise in IoT, connectivity, and AI to explore new business prospects and extend its global footprint.

FiEE’s services are structured into four key categories: Cloud-Managed Connectivity (WiFi) Platform, IoT Hardware Sales & Licensing, SaaS Solutions, and Professional To-C and To-B Services & Support. Notably, FiEE has introduced its innovative Software as a Service solutions, which integrate its AI and data analytics capabilities into content creation and brand management. This initiative has led to the nurturing of a robust pool of KOLs on major social media platforms worldwide, assisting them in developing, managing, and optimizing their digital presence across global platforms. FiEE’s services include customized graphics and posts, short videos, and editorial calendars tailored to align with brand objectives.

