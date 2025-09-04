Fliggy’s Business Travel Arm Launches AI-Powered Solution

Intelligent automation and analysis enhance compliance, cost savings, and employee experience

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AliBtrip, a designated platform specializing in business travel management under Fliggy of Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA and HKEX: 9988), has introduced an integrated AI business travel solution. The innovative solution features two key modules: an employee travel agent for personalized planning, and a corporate management agent to streamline financial administration and compliance through data-driven decision-making support.

AliBtrip distinguishes itself from other Travel Management Companies (TMCs) with its unique AI applications and digital transformation management, leveraging Alibaba’s extensive ecosystem. Recent data indicates that AliBtrip serves over 20,000 industry-leading clients and more than one million growth companies, with over 20 million corporate employees booking business trips through the platform.

“The foundation of business travel services lies in trust between employees and companies,” said Zhuoran Zhuang, Vice President of Alibaba Group and CEO of Fliggy. “AliBtrip’s solution aims to transform AI capabilities into tangible benefits, reducing both visible and hidden costs while enhancing value for our clients.”

Addressing the challenges of corporate travel

Unlike consumer-focused solutions, the AI implementation for business travel emphasizes efficiency and compliance at every stage. AliBtrip’s AI solution, powered by multiple intelligent agents, tackles the complexities of corporate travel through a sophisticated division of labor among agents. It integrates long and short-term memory management and real-time deployment of the Model Context Protocol (MCP).

Powered by AliBtrip and Fliggy’s extensive data from the hotel and travel sectors, this AI solution draws from a real-time price database for flights, accommodations, transportation, and dining, ensuring practical and effective travel planning.

Optimizing management with intelligent analysis

For businesses, AliBtrip’s AI acts as an expert in administrative and financial management, offering real-time strategic analytics and action support. This capability significantly reduces the transactional workload related to analysis, communication, and compliance.

In addition to its pricing database, AliBtrip’s AI solution can customize exclusive datasets that reflect each corporate client’s travel standards and employee preferences, aligning with the company’s policies and values.

Features such as a strategy center and natural language interaction streamline corporate management, with intelligent cost control options presented in clear, quantitative indicators and intuitive examples for decision-makers, allowing them to make adjustments with a single click. The AI can also analyze historical travel data to identify potential issues proactively.

Enhancing employee satisfaction through streamlined booking

For employees, AliBtrip’s AI simplifies the booking process, alleviating the burden of comparing travel policies and booking transportation, accommodation, and car services separately. The employee travel agent generates comprehensive itineraries based on three key inputs: purpose, time, and destination, linking seamlessly to the travel request in the system. After verifying departure and arrival locations, it autonomously creates the itineraries that include tickets, hotels, and transportation, all while considering factors such as weather and check-in times.

Real-time travel assistance enhances the overall experience, with automatic reminders and recommendations integrated into the travel itineraries that comply with corporate standards. This significantly reduces risks associated with budget overruns or non-compliance.

The AI solution also uncovers cost-saving opportunities often-overlooked; for example, suggesting business class tickets with early departures that could avoid overnight stays or prioritizing hotels that align with employee preferences within budget constraints.

“Employees should be served, not restricted,” said Shenyang Shi, General Manager of AliBtrip, highlighting the philosophical shift underlying the innovative solution. “By leveraging advanced travel planning algorithms and combining intent recognition capabilities with comprehensive datasets and route optimization, the platform demonstrates how AI can reconcile cost management with employee satisfaction, creating value for both businesses and their traveling workforce.”

About Fliggy

Fliggy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA and HKEX: 9988 (HKD Counter) and 89988 (RMB Counter), and is one of the leading online travel platforms in China. Fliggy places a strong emphasis on innovation in its products and services, catering to the increasingly personalized and diversified needs of consumers in both China and overseas markets.

Leveraging Fliggy’s advantage as part of the Alibaba ecosystem, merchants can benefit from the vast user base within the Group. Fliggy also collaborates with partners through a full-service management format, helping more merchants, especially small and medium-sized ones, easily and efficiently share opportunities enabled by digitalization.

Fliggy’s long-term strategy is to promote the digital transformation of the tourism industry, using an open platform and mechanisms to help the industry make better use of digital business infrastructure for their operations.