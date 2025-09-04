Hesai Selected as Exclusive Short-Range Lidar Supplier for Motional’s All-Electric IONIQ 5 Robotaxi

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hesai Technology (Nasdaq: HSAI), the global leader in lidar solutions, has been the exclusive short-range lidar supplier for Motional’s all-electric IONIQ 5 robotaxi for over two years. Today’s announcement reflects a formal recognition of the long-standing partnership between the two companies and marks an important milestone in Hesai’s mission to deliver high-performance, reliable 3D lidars that enable autonomous mobility.

A global leader in driverless technology, Motional is developing Level 4 autonomous vehicles (AVs) for on-demand mobility applications. Motional uses advanced AI, including embodied foundation models, to deliver a high-performing and safe autonomous driving system that can effectively scale across cities. The company has long-standing partnerships with the world’s leading ride-hail networks, and has introduced hundreds of thousands of consumers to autonomous rides.



Motional’s robotaxi carrying Hesai’s lidar

Lidar is a core safety component that serves as the eye of autonomous vehicles. Hesai’s lidar leads the industry not only in performance, but also in data security, having received top marks in third-party security assessments, including those by TÜV Rheinland and DEKRA. Hesai is the first lidar company in the world to obtain ISO/SAE 21434 certification for cybersecurity, ISO 21448 certification for intended functional safety processes, and ISO 26262 certification for functional safety of products, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to delivering the highest level of safety.

“We are honored to support Motional’s mission to scale safe and reliable robotaxis,” said Bob in den Bosch, SVP of Global Sales at Hesai. “Our team is committed to providing industry-leading lidar solutions that meet the highest standards of safety and security.”

Hesai has already established a strong global business presence in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, with customers spanning over 40 countries. By extending support and engineering resources across the globe, Hesai facilitates close collaboration with customers. The company will continue to collaborate with global OEMs to integrate advanced lidar technology into new vehicles, bringing higher quality and more intelligent driving solutions to consumers around the world.