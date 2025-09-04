Hisense Unveils “AI Your Life” Revolution at IFA 2025

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, will present a full lineup of AI-powered innovations at IFA 2025 under the theme “AI Your Life.” From immersive entertainment and cinema brilliance to intuitive home living and climate-smart wellbeing, Hisense will showcase how AI transforms every scenario into seamless, personalized, and interactive experiences.

AI Your Vision: Where Every Frame Comes Alive

Hisense will highlight its most advanced display technologies designed for immersive home entertainment. The RGB-MiniLED TV 116″ UX will deliver deep blacks, vivid colors, and peak brightness of up to 8,000 nits—ideal for movie nights or game-day gatherings where every detail matters. As the origin of RGB-MiniLED technology, Hisense will demonstrate how precise red, green, and blue mini-LED control ensures lifelike clarity. Alongside, MicroLED innovations, AI TVs, and AI-powered sound solutions will expand the possibilities, turning living rooms into gaming zones, esports arenas, or digital art galleries where people can share moments together.



The RGB-MiniLED TV 116″ UX

AI Your Cinema: Big Screen, Boundless Experience

For those who want the thrill of cinema at home, Hisense will introduce its TriChroma Laser Cinema L9Q, projecting up to 200 inches with IMAX Enhanced support for performance even in bright spaces. The Laser Mini Projector C2 Ultra will take versatility further with up to 300-inch projection and ultra-low latency—perfect for transforming a spare wall into a gaming arena or hosting a weekend movie night. With laser-powered clarity and portability, every space will become a stage for entertainment.

AI Your Home: Everyday Life, Effortlessly Smarter

Hisense will integrate AI into daily routines with appliances that combine design and intelligence. The PureFlat Smart Series refrigerator will feature a 21-inch interactive screen that becomes a kitchen hub: planning meals with Kitchen AI, streaming live games via VIDAA, or posting AI-generated art. Through the ConnectLife AI platform, the debuting ConnectLife AI Agent will power the AI Cooking Agent and AI Laundry Agent, helping households optimize energy, streamline chores, and make life more connected, efficient, and creative. From cooking inspiration to stress-free laundry, routines will be reimagined.



ConnectLife AI agent

AI Your Air: Comfort that Understands You

The award-winning U8 S Pro Air Conditioner, winner of the Red Dot Award: Design Concept, will bring intelligence and comfort together. With HI-SENSOR presence detection, an AI voice assistant supporting 18 commands, and the HI-NANO ion system for air purification, it will adapt to users’ needs throughout the day. Its dot-matrix display will add personality, while features like Coanda airflow and 90° louver rotation will ensure even, draft-free cooling. Beyond the home, Hisense’s expertise will extend to smart buildings, energy management, and automotive air systems, contributing to safer, smarter, and more sustainable mobility.

At IFA 2025, Hisense will not only unveil breakthrough innovations but also share its vision of how AI can understand, anticipate, and respond to human needs. By combining leadership in RGB-MiniLED and laser display technologies with a new generation of smart home and air solutions, Hisense will empower people to live more freely, comfortably, and confidently—helping them own every moment at home and beyond.

