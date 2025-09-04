Hong Ha: From Student Memories to a Generational Connection at the LOVE Gathering

HANOI, Vietnam, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — With more than six decades of development, Hong Ha has become an inseparable part of the school years and childhood of generations of Vietnamese. From simple notebooks and familiar pencils to modern, innovative product lines, the brand has not only accompanied students in their studies but also preserved countless youthful memories.

Continuing that journey, on September 6, Hong Ha will present a new experience called the LOVE Gathering – an event designed to revive school memories in a completely different way. More than just a reunion, LOVE combines indie music across generations, creating a nostalgic yet refreshing atmosphere where Gen Z, millennials, and even the 8x and 9x generations can find common ground.

Alongside the music, Hong Ha will introduce the S: product line – a collection tailored for active students and young professionals. Built around the spirit of “Simple – Smart – Stylish”, this series not only meets learning and creative needs but also conveys a lifestyle message: modern, minimal, yet full of inspiration. It marks another step in Hong Ha’s effort to innovate and stay relevant to younger consumers.

Adding to the excitement, the event features the Hong Ha Mystery Bag – a surprise package where no one knows exactly what’s inside until they open it. It might be a familiar stationery item or a limited-edition special. This element of surprise has quickly turned the Mystery Bag into a phenomenon among young people, transforming the act of purchasing stationery into a fun and engaging experience.

By combining music, student nostalgia, new products, and creative activities, the LOVE Gathering is not only a reunion but also a demonstration of how Hong Ha is refreshing its brand: staying true to its traditional values while continuously reinventing itself to resonate with today’s youth.