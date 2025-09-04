MAMMOTION Unveils Tri-Fusion Positioning System, Seamlessly Combining LiDAR, Satellite, and AI-Powered 3D Camera Technology in a Major Leap Forward in Robotic Navigation

MAMMOTION throws shade on competition, combining LiDAR + RTK + Vision technology in one platform to provide centimeter precision for lawns, yards, and fields of any size and lighting conditions.

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MAMMOTION , a pioneer in intelligent outdoor robotics, today announced a major leap forward in autonomous lawn care technology with the global debut of its Tri-Fusion Positioning System. The culmination of 9 years of development by MAMMOTION Atlas Lab, this breakthrough solution is the world’s first to seamlessly integrate LiDAR, RTK, and Vision into a single navigation platform—delivering unmatched ±1 cm precision, adaptability, and ease of setup across all lawn types and terrains and lightning conditions.



MAMMOTION Tri-Fusion Positioning System, the world’s first to seamlessly integrate LiDAR, RTK, and Vision into a single navigation platform

This breakthrough technology is now available in the newly launched LUBA mini AWD LiDAR , a next-generation robotic lawn mower powered by MAMMOTION’s proprietary Tri-Fusion technology. The Tri-Fusion–powered LUBA mini AWD LiDAR can be seen throughout IFA, alongside MAMMOTION’s latest innovations, including the new YUKA mini Vision at the MAMMOTION indoor ( Hall 9, Stand 115) and outdoor (OCG-102) booths.

Seeing Is Believing – Navigation with No Boundaries

Robotic mower positioning has evolved from boundary wires to wireless navigation powered by RTK, LiDAR, and AI-driven Vision. While each technology has unique strengths, most solutions using only one or two sensors still face limitations in complex environments. MAMMOTION’s Tri-Fusion Positioning System solves this by merging all three technologies into one intelligent system—offering far greater accuracy, adaptability, and reliability than any previous generation.

The development of the Tri-Fusion Positioning System was driven by real-world challenges in robotic lawn care. For lawns under 1,500㎡, LiDAR delivers high precision but can struggle in open areas lacking reference objects, while RTK may suffer from signal blockage due to trees or buildings. For larger spaces, LiDAR accuracy drops because of sparse reflection points, making RTK essential.

By seamlessly integrating LiDAR, RTK, and Vision into a unified platform, MAMMOTION has created a system that dynamically adapts to environmental conditions and maintains consistent centimeter-level accuracy (±1 cm). This marks a transformational leap in robotic navigation—from Generation 1.0 (physical boundary wires), to 2.0 (dual-sensor fusion), and now to 3.0 – Tri-Fusion intelligence.

In addition to precision, the system features intelligent dynamic switching: it autonomously assesses real-time environmental conditions and switches between LiDAR, RTK, or Vision as the primary positioning source. This ensures reliable navigation across diverse terrains—whether shaded, sloped, obstructed, or uneven. And with no need for perimeter wires or external base stations in supported regions, the setup is drastically simplified for end users.

“For the first time, our Tri-Fusion Positioning System combines all three technologies into one intelligent solution, dynamically adjusting based on real-time environmental conditions to ensure optimal stability and performance,” said Jayden Wei, CEO of MAMMOTION. “Whether you have a compact city garden or a sprawling countryside lawn, it delivers high-accuracy mowing in any environment, sunlit or shaded, open or obstructed, flat or hilly.”

Meet The MAMMOTION IFA 2025 Line Up: Lawn Legends and Pool Powerhouses:

Beyond advanced positioning, MAMMOTION continues to lead in mechanical innovation, on full display at IFA. Highlights include slope-defying AWD mowers, precision Omni-Wheel systems for zero-radius turns, and the SPINO E1 robotic, making waves in pool cleaning. MAMMOTION’s IFA lineup includes

Tri-Fusion–powered LUBA mini AWD LiDAR: Designed for lawns up to 1,500m², this all-wheel-drive model delivers pro-grade mowing without boundary wires or RTK stations, mapping lawns in minutes with centimeter-level accuracy. Ideal for complex gardens, it offers smart obstacle avoidance, 3D mapping, and slope-climbing power up to 80%. With multi-zone management and a setup that’s as simple as tap-and-go, the LUBA mini AWD LiDAR turns Sunday into a mow-free Funday.

Launched in the EU on June 30, 2025, at €2,299, the Tri-Fusion capabilities become available via OTA update. U.S. and U.K. availability will follow.

YUKA mini Vision: The first pure vision-powered robot mower that requires zero installation, no wires, no stations, no mapping. Just drop it on your lawn and mow. Designed for small to medium-sized gardens, YUKA mini Vision uses a triple-camera AI system to detect obstacles as small as 5×5 cm, auto-map your yard, and trim edges with precision even in shaded areas or on 45% slopes. It’s clean, quiet, and ready in under a minute—turning lawn care into a truly hands-off experience.

Priced at €1,199, it was launched in the EU on July 31, 2025. U.S., U.K. and others’ availability will follow.

LUBA 2 AWD: MAMMOTION’s pioneering all-wheel-drive robotic lawn mower is engineered for serious performance. Honored as one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2024 , it conquers slopes up to 80% (38.6°) and handles rough, uneven terrain with ease. Powered by UltraSense AI Vision and RTK mapping, it eliminates the need for perimeter wires to provide up to 10000 ㎡ of wire-free coverage. Supporting up to 60 configurable zones, with a 15.7″ cutting width and quiet operation under 60 dB, it’s a game-changer for homeowners who want powerful, autonomous yard care with minimal setup.

Available in all regions, the LUBA 2 AWD series comes in a range of models starting at $2,599 | £2,699 | €2,599.

SPINO E1: A powerful yet affordable cordless robotic pool cleaner, marking MAMMOTION’s debut in pool care. Packed with professional-grade features, it delivers 5,800 GPH suction power, a triple motor system, and SmartArc intelligent path planning for thorough cleaning of pool floors, walls, and waterlines. With up to 3.5 hours of runtime, multiple cleaning modes, and app-based monitoring, SPINO E1 offers premium performance at an entry-level price. Announced in June 2025, it’s now available in all regions at €599/£599 (incl. tax) and $599 (excl. tax).

For more information, visit www.mammation.com and meet the team during IFA at the MAMMOTION indoor ( Hall 9, Stand 115) and outdoor (OCG-102) booths.

About MAMMOTION

MAMMOTION is dedicated to creating intelligent, high-quality, and eco-friendly outdoor solutions through innovative robotics. As the maker of the award-winning LUBA 2 AWD Series—named one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2024—and the versatile YUKA Series, MAMMOTION has transformed robotic lawn care for professionals and homeowners alike. With its new robotic pool cleaning product, the company is expanding its smart garden robotics lineup beyond lawns to pools, continuing its mission to make backyard maintenance easier, smarter, and more sustainable.