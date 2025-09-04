Narwal Launches Freo Z10 Ultra with AI-Driven Obstacle Avoidance and Ultimate Edge Cleaning

Built on The Success of Freo Z Ultra, The New Robot Delivers Enhanced Performance With Precise Navigation, Edge Alignment, and Maintenance-Free Operation

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Narwal , a global leader in smart home cleaning technology, launched the Freo Z10 Ultra today, its latest robot vacuum designed to achieve comprehensive cleanliness with its advanced Twin AI Dodge Obstacle Avoidance and EdgeReach technology. Building on the acclaimed Freo Z Ultra, the new Freo Z10 Ultra sets a new standard and enhances Narwal’s vision of effortless living in modern households. The addition of the Freo Z10 Ultra further expands Narwal’s product portfolio, delivering innovative solutions tailored to diverse household needs.



Narwal Freo Z10 Ultra

“At Narwal, we are always dedicated to elevating our products to empower people with intelligent tools that simplify everyday routines,” said Junbin Zhang, CEO of Narwal. “Last year’s Freo Z Ultra was embraced by users for its advanced performance. Now, we’re proud to bring it to the next level. Equipped with fully-upgraded technology, the Freo Z10 Ultra is the perfect companion for any home.”

Smart Obstacle Avoidance and Edge-to-Edge Cleaning

With the Freo Z10 Ultra, home cleaning becomes more intelligent. The Twin AI Dodge Obstacle Avoidance system, powered by Dual RGB Cameras and Dual AI Chips, ensures precise navigation and flawless avoidance of over 200 household objects, even as small as 0.19 inches in height[1], with exceptional accuracy. The cutting-edge AI chips analyze the visual data captured by the cameras and adjust customized cleaning strategies in real-time to deliver more efficient and hassle-free cleaning results.

The robot utilizes dynamic 3D mapping algorithms to analyze walls, furniture edges, and corners, ensuring 100% edge-to-edge coverage. The TÜV-certified EdgeReach™ Triangular Mop Extension technology enables the robot to extend and twist the mop with a constant 8N pressure, allowing it to perfectly adapt to any shaped edges and easily reach often-missed corners[2].

Fully Automated Deep Cleaning

Powered by DirtSense™ 2.0, the Smart Dry-Wet Separation Cleaning system can dynamically adjust the cleaning approach based on detected dirt, ramping up suction for heavy debris and seamlessly switching to mop mode for liquids. Operating at robust 18,000 Pa suction power, 8N mopping pressure, and 180 RPM scrubbing[3], the robot captures 99% of household debris and stains[4].

Featuring the DualFlow Tangle-Free System, the Freo Z10 Ultra keeps the roller brush free from hair and debris at an SGS-certified 0% hair tangle rate[5]. The side brushes are also optimized to prevent tangling and direct hair toward the suction. Enhanced Smart Carpet Care intelligently identifies carpets, enabling seamless transitions between different modes for optimal cleaning.

Effortless Operation and Smart Home Integration

Understanding the importance of quality time at home, Narwal aims to keep daily maintenance to a minimum. The Freo Z10 Ultra features a multifunction base station with automatic cleaning, drying, refilling, and emptying all in one device. Its pet-friendly mode, specifically designed for pet owners, uses AI to detect pets’ movements in real-time and optimize cleaning paths for safety and efficiency. Quick-start 360° mapping enables the device to accurately chart an entire home within minutes.

Control is effortless through one-tap app control and an integrated voice assistant. The Freo Z10 Ultra is compatible with Alexa, Google Home, and Siri, with Matter support coming by the end of the year for seamless smart home integration.

Pricing and Availability

The Narwal Freo Z10 Ultra will officially go on sale in the U.S. on September 12 with an MSRP of $1,299. A special promotional discount will be available during the launch period from September 12 to September 28. Starting September 4, consumers can sign up to receive more product information, launch reminders, and a chance to win the product for free.

Visit the brand’s website at us.Narwal.com to take advantage of this limited-time deal and learn more about the industry-leading technology.

About Narwal

Narwal is known for using its cutting-edge technology to realize its objective of bringing flawless floors to users. It’s one of the top 5 robotic cleaning manufacturers, with the brand achieving $200 million in sales within two years of introducing its first product and maintaining high double-digit annual growth ever since. Narwal has raised substantial funds from investors including Sequoia Capital, Hillhouse Capital, ByteDance (parent of TikTok), and Tencent, among others. With over 700 researchers and scientists from across the globe, Narwal has made numerous breakthroughs in multiple fields and won prestigious international awards, including the Edison Gold Award, which honors innovation, and Time Magazine’s Best Inventions.