Northern Vietnam’s First Professional Machine Tool Exhibition Debuts in 2025

HANOI, Vietnam, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Visitor registration is now open for the CMES Vietnam International Machine Tool Exhibition 2025, which will take place at the Vietnam Exposition Center in Hanoi from November 12–15, 2025.



CMES Vietnam International Machine Tool Exhibition 2025

Vietnam has emerged as one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing economies, recording 7.52% GDP growth in the first half of 2025—its highest since 2011. This performance has further strengthened the country’s position as a rising hub in global manufacturing, particularly in sectors such as electronics, automotive, and machinery.

In response to this growth, CMES, one of the leading exhibition organizers with more than two decades of experience, is bringing its flagship industrial show to Northern Vietnam. The event is expected to attract over 2,000 exhibitors across 100,000 square meters of exhibition space and draw 100,000 professional visitors, establishing itself as one of the region’s largest gatherings for manufacturing technologies.

The show will feature 300+ original equipment manufacturers from the global machine tool and smart manufacturing industries. By engaging directly with company owners and senior executives, visitors will gain access to factory-direct pricing, transparent supply chains, and tailored after-sales service.

As Northern Vietnam’s only professional machine tool exhibition, CMES Vietnam will present solutions across the country’s key manufacturing sectors. Exhibits will range from high-precision CNC machining centers for automotive components, to laser cutting systems for electronics, to heavy-duty lathes and milling machines for construction machinery and infrastructure projects. General-purpose and specialized machining equipment for diverse parts manufacturing will also be showcased.

Alongside the exhibition, the Focus on Industry 4.0: Industrial Machine Tool Digital Innovation Summit Forum will convene policymakers, industry associations, and enterprise leaders to discuss investment opportunities, new policies, and future directions for Vietnam’s manufacturing sector.

Organizers highlight that the event is not only a sourcing platform but also a hub for knowledge exchange and business collaboration. With professional translation and business support services available onsite, cross-border cooperation will be a key feature of the exhibition.

Event Details:

Name: CMES Vietnam International Machine Tool Exhibition

Date: November 12–15, 2025

Venue: Hall 1, Vietnam Exposition Center, Dong Anh, Hanoi

Industry professionals are now invited to register online to secure their access to this major manufacturing event.

Become an exhibitor:

https://www.cmesvietnam.com/en/regExhibitor?city=vi&src=PR-1&uis=mts

Become a visitor:

https://www.cmesvietnam.com/en/regVisitor?city=vi&src=PR-1&uis=mts