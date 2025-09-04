NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Biotech Enveda raises $150 million to reach unicorn status

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on September 4th

Stocks are fractionally higher Thursday morning after the S&P 500 rose about half a percentage point on Wednesday. Gains in shares of Big Tech including Alphabet and Apple fueled the rise.

A read of private sector payrolls today is expected to show 75,000 jobs were added last month. It precedes the non-farm payrolls report on Friday. Economists anticipate unemployment ticked higher in August to 4.3%.

Private Biotech firm Enveda announced its reached unicorn status. The clinical stage company is looking at a valuation of more than a billion dollars after closing its latest round of funding.

Opening Bell

Vontobel Asset Management celebrates its entry into the active ETF market with the launch of the Vontobel International Equity Active ETF (NYSE: VNIE)

Closing Bell

Fast Company celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Fast Company Innovation Festival

Click here to download the NYSE TV App