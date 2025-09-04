Over 250 Global Brands Converge at FLAsia 2025

Celebrating its 20th Anniversary with New Brand Debuts, an Expanded Licensing Showcase, and FLA Awards

SINGAPORE, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia) 2025, Asia’s most established platform for franchising and licensing growth, will mark its 20th edition from 18–20 September 2025 at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. Organised by the Franchising and Licensing Association (Singapore) and Constellar, this landmark edition is set to welcome over 4,500 attendees, more than 250 brands from over 50 countries and regions, and a dynamic mix of 60 percent first-time exhibitors alongside industry veterans.

With national pavilions from Korea and Singapore, and participation from brands across Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Russia, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, the United States, and beyond, FLAsia continues to cement its role as Asia’s launchpad for brand expansion, innovation, and cross-border success.

The event officially opens on 18 September with a ceremony graced by Ms Low Yen Ling, Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry, who will also present the prestigious FLA Awards 2025. Organised by the Franchising and Licensing Association (Singapore), the Awards recognise outstanding brands that exemplify excellence in brand development, system scalability, and global competitiveness, reflecting the industry’s continued commitment to raising standards and propelling Singapore brands onto the international stage. See Appendix for full winners list.

Regional Outlook: Franchising & Licensing on the Rise

According to Baker McKenzie (link), Southeast Asia, India, and China remain among the top franchise growth markets, propelled by rising middle-class incomes and urbanisation. Brands are increasingly adopting to multi-unit and master franchise agreements for rapid expansion, while digital transformation from AI-powered marketing to operations automation, and customer analytics are becoming baseline requirements for scalable franchise models.

Research and Markets (link) forecasts Asia-Pacific’s fast-food sector to grow from USD 270 billion in 2024 to USD 465 billion by 2033. Global giants like McDonald’s, Domino’s, KFC, and Subway, alongside local innovators, are adapting their menus, embracing sustainable packaging, and leveraging tech-enabled formats to win over diverse consumer bases, especially in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, where franchising offers capital-efficient expansion.

The licensing sector is also gaining momentum, with experiential retail driving growth through mall activations, pop-ups, and immersive brand experiences. Sophisticated collaborations and cross-category launches are deepening consumer engagement and opening new revenue streams, according to (link) License Global.

“FLAsia has always held a special place in Singapore’s franchising & licensing journey. It is where ideas spark, partnerships form, and businesses take their first steps toward growth. As we mark SG60, I am proud that FLAsia continues to be a trusted stage for entrepreneurs and brands to grow into the next chapter.”

– Mr Gan Shee Wen, President, Franchising and Licensing Association (Singapore)

New-to-Market Concepts Debuting at FLAsia 2025

FLAsia 2025 will features a strong line-up of first-time concepts entering the market, including:

Bibijae – Michelin Bib Gourmand brand from Busan reimagining Korea’s iconic Bibimbap for global audiences

– Michelin Bib Gourmand brand from reimagining Korea’s iconic Bibimbap for global audiences BMSmile – Playful lifestyle IP brand Wiggle Wiggle from Korea debuts in Singapore , blending bold design and vibrant creativity to inspire joy for the next generation of consumers.

– Playful lifestyle IP brand Wiggle Wiggle from Korea debuts in , blending bold design and vibrant creativity to inspire joy for the next generation of consumers. Bobae F&B Group – Korean operator of innovative dining concepts with international ambitions

– Korean operator of innovative dining concepts with international ambitions Crown HOF – Premium beer pub introducing slow-aged brews

– Premium beer pub introducing slow-aged brews Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company PLC – One of the world’s most respected tea brands, showcasing its legacy of authentic Ceylon tea

– One of the world’s most respected tea brands, showcasing its legacy of authentic Ceylon tea MapleBear – Global leader in bilingual education with 65,000 students in 40 countries, offering Canadian–Singaporean programs that nurture creativity, confidence, and fluency in English and Mandarin.

– Global leader in bilingual education with 65,000 students in 40 countries, offering Canadian–Singaporean programs that nurture creativity, confidence, and fluency in English and Mandarin. rumeL – Singapore’s first Neapolitan-style sourdough pizza concept created with Hersing Culinary and award-winning chef Silvo Gropelli , ranked among the world’s top pizzaiolos

They join over 250 franchise brand and licensing opportunities spanning food & beverage, education, wellness, retail, and lifestyle.

“As a brand built on playful creativity, FLAsia gives us the perfect platform to showcase our Wiggle Wiggle IP to a global audience and explore new licensing partnerships across Asia and beyond.”

– Ms Lily Park, CEO, BMSmile RHQ Singapore

“Having exhibited at FLAsia before, FLAsia brings together an amazing group of people – not just casual browsers, but those genuinely interested in growth and collaboration. It’s the perfect setting to make valuable connections.”

– Mr Jeremy Hiew, Managing Director, US Pizza

Spotlight on Design: Design WAH! Showcase

Presented in partnership with Creativeans and recognised as part of Singapore Design Week 2025, the Design WAH! Showcase introduces Singapore’s rising creative talent. From original characters to product concepts and pattern prototypes, the showcase illustrates how design IP can be transformed into licensable assets across fashion, retail, F&B, education, lifestyle, and digital platforms. By connecting creativity with commerce, it underscores how design-driven ideas can evolve into scalable, sustainable ventures. See Appendix for exhibitor list.

New: FLAsia Career Fair

On 20 September, FLAsia 2025 will debut its first-ever Career Fair, presented with OOm Institute and supported by e2i, Lifelong Learning SG, and FastJobs FastGig. Going beyond recruitment, the fair emphasises upskilling and career mobility, linking talent with employers across franchising, retail, and F&B. With 10 participating companies offering valuable career opportunities, it provides jobseekers and mid-career professionals with a platform to explore meaningful roles and future-ready pathways. Aligned with SG60 celebrations, the fair underscores Singapore’s commitment to building a skilled workforce while underscoring FLAsia’s role in supporting talent development. See Appendix for the full list of participating companies.

Knowledge Arena & Chinese-Language Conference

The Knowledge Arena returns with three days of panels, workshops, and strategy-led discussions, including the inaugural Singapore-Asia Franchising Conference conducted in Mandarin. Co-organised with Asiawide Franchise Consultants and supported by BOSSES Network and other partners, this first-of-its-kind programme in Singapore caters to Mandarin-speaking business owners and investors with insights into franchising trends, financing, AI adoption, supply chain localisation, and regional expansion strategies. See Appendix for full programme highlights.

Strong Outcomes from FLAsia 2024

Exhibitors from FLAsia 2024 reported strong results:

EDIYA Coffee (Korea): 10 master-franchise leads and 100+ single-unit leads

10 master-franchise leads and 100+ single-unit leads EatPizza (Korea): One new franchisee secured with deposit; four additional prospects with signed letter of intents (LOI)

One new franchisee secured with deposit; four additional prospects with signed letter of intents (LOI) instaChef ( Singapore ): 25 high-quality leads, one-third from international markets

25 high-quality leads, one-third from international markets Speech Academy Asia ( Singapore ): 50 international leads spanning Cambodia , Malaysia , Canada , and the USA

50 international leads spanning , , , and the Bandai Namco Entertainment ( Japan ): 60 leads exploring new IP collaborations

These outcomes underscore FLAsia’s proven ability to deliver market entry, cross-border expansion, and global licensing deals.

Marking its 20th anniversary, FLAsia reaffirms its position as the marketplace where creativity meets commerce, and where talent fuels the next wave of franchising and licensing success in Asia.

For the latest updates on FLAsia 2025, follow the event on Linkedin and Facebook. To attend the event, register at the FLAsia website.

About Franchising and Licensing Association (Singapore)

Established in 1993, the Franchising and Licensing Association (Singapore), FLA (Singapore), is a member of the World Franchise Council (WFC) and the Asia Pacific Franchise Confederation (APFC). Its mission is to nurture and advance Singapore’s franchising and licensing industry as a strategic pillar of the nation’s knowledge-based economy.

FLA (Singapore) champions the use of franchising, licensing, and branding as growth strategies for local enterprises, positioning Singapore as a vibrant regional hub for franchise and license development. Through close collaboration with government agencies and international franchise bodies, FLA (Singapore) offers targeted capability-building programmes — including WSQ-certified franchise courses and facilitates global business expansion opportunities.

With a growing membership of over 140 companies representing more than 250 dynamic brands, FLA (Singapore) is guided by a dedicated team of advisors, committee members, and staff committed to turning the franchising and licensing aspirations of Singapore-based businesses into reality. More information at www.flasingapore.org

About Constellar

Constellar is Asia’s preferred partner for convening businesses, curating ideas and creating opportunities for sustainable business growth and global impact. Based in Singapore, we curate and develop influential trade events for key industries, connecting global marketplaces in sectors such as fintech, industrial transformation and ESG. We also manage the Singapore EXPO, Singapore’s largest purpose-built venue for Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE). Visit Constellar.co for more information.

