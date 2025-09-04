SIXiDES Redefines Renovation Storytelling with Emotional Short Films

SINGAPORE, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SIXiDES, Singapore’s pioneering interior design and renovation platform, is breaking new ground in how design brands communicate. Beyond its innovative AI-powered tools like EQuote and E3D, SIXiDES has ventured boldly into cinematic storytelling, producing emotionally charged short films such as “Textures” and “Dots”—all available on its official YouTube channel.



“Dots” – short story by SIXiDES from its official SIXiDES YouTube channel @Sixiderchannel

Unlike conventional renovation ads that focus on discounts or quick transformations, SIXiDES leans on narrative-driven content inspired by Thai-style emotional commercials. These films are crafted to resonate on a human level, weaving family, memory, and aspiration into the story of home.

“Textures” is a moving portrayal of how design can go far beyond aesthetics, touching on deeper human experiences. “Dots” is a heartwarming journey about creativity, inspiration, and the connections that shape our lives. Both films have struck a chord with audiences and are best experienced on the SIXiDES YouTube channel, where their full impact unfolds.

This creative approach has helped SIXiDES stand out in Singapore’s renovation landscape, where advertising often leans heavily on promotions. Founder Astley Ng, also known as “The Designerd,” shares: “We’re not just selling renovations; we’re telling stories about life, love, and the spaces that shape them. In an industry often plagued by transactional approaches, we want homeowners to see the depth and meaning that good design can bring.”

The storytelling has not only resonated with homeowners but also fueled SIXiDES’ fast-growing online presence. Its YouTube channel recently crossed the 100,000-subscriber milestone, earning YouTube’s Silver Play Button, an achievement few renovation platforms worldwide can claim.

Looking ahead, SIXiDES has more unique video concepts in development, continuing its mission to bring design conversations to life through powerful storytelling. These upcoming productions will further explore the intersection of design, culture, and human experience, cementing SIXiDES’ role not only as a renovation platform but also as a creative content house shaping how homeowners see and feel about design.

About SIXiDES

Founded by veteran designer Astley Ng, SIXiDES is Singapore’s only renovation platform created by an interior designer. Its tools and content empower homeowners to make informed, inspired decisions, while giving interior designers a trusted, transparent stage to showcase their craft.