SKYWORTH Expands Canvas Art™ TV Line with New 75-Inch Model

Custom Integrators Now Have Three Size Options in Popular Art TV Series

DENVER, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SKYWORTH, a global innovator in advanced display technologies, announced today the addition of a 75-inch model to its popular Canvas Art™ TV line, expanding options for customers seeking larger displays that seamlessly blend entertainment and an art showcase. The new 75-inch Canvas Art™ TV joins the existing 55- and 65-inch models in a series designed specifically for custom integrators, offering the reliability and performance features required for residential installations.



The Canvas Art™ TV has established itself as a sophisticated blend of home decor and multimedia technology. This multi-function QLED 4K display serves dual purposes as both a premium television and a digital art gallery. When not being used for entertainment, the display showcases artwork and personal photos, transforming any room into an elegant gallery space.

“The introduction of the 75-inch model is in response to our customers looking for larger Canvas Art displays,” said Michael Gleason, Director of Sales, SKYWORTH USA. “As we focus our U.S. lifestyle TV strategy through the custom integration channel, this size is particularly popular with integrators working on luxury residential projects where clients want the impact of a larger display without sacrificing the aesthetic appeal of our art functionality.”

“Our Canvas Art™ line has proven that custom integrators want displays that serve as both entertainment centers and design elements,” said Michael Gleason, Director of Sales, SKYWORTH USA. “The new 75-inch model ensures we have the right solution for every space and budget while maintaining the aesthetic appeal that defines our Canvas philosophy.”

Additional Art TVs

At CEDIA Expo 2025, SKYWORTH also introduced the Canvas Elite™ Art TV line, featuring 86-inch and 100-inch models featuring 4K UHD QD-Mini LED with over 1,000 local dimming zones.

About SKYWORTH

SKYWORTH USA is the North American division of SKYWORTH Group, a leading global electronics company established in 1988 and headquartered in Shenzhen. SKYWORTH’s strong international reputation is based on innovation, quality, and sustainability principles. Headquartered in Chino, CA, SKYWORTH USA focuses on providing consumers with affordable, high-quality indoor and outdoor TVs and other home electronics through its comprehensive Lifestyle Series, which includes the Canvas Art™ TVs, Clarus Outdoor™ TVs, and Companion Portable™ Display.