SwitchBot Makes Waves at IFA 2025 with Embodied AI Innovations

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SwitchBot, a leading provider of AI-enabled embodied home robotics systems, makes a bold statement at IFA 2025, unveiling a visionary lineup of Embodied AI products designed to bring warmth, personality, and true intelligence into modern smart homes. From the tennis court to the living room, SwitchBot’s newest innovations explore how AI and robotics can be integrated into everyday living.



SwitchBot at IFA 2025

Highlighting SwitchBot’s IFA attendance are the Acemate Tennis Robot (incubated by SwitchBot), SwitchBot AI Pet (KATA Friends Series), SwitchBot AI Hub, and the SwitchBot AI Art Frame. Additionally, SwitchBot has also brought a series of new smart home devices for a more connected and adaptive smart home environment.

Visitors to IFA 2025 can experience the full range of SwitchBot’s new products at booth H1.2-164, Messe Berlin.

Acemate Tennis Robot : The World’s First Real-Rally AI Tennis Robot

Incubated by SwitchBot, Acemate redefines what the tennis training process can be.

Unlike traditional ball machines that repeat static shots, Acemate uses dual 4K binocular cameras and advanced AI algorithms to track serves, returns, and rallies with centimeter-level accuracy, predict trajectories, and respond within 0.15 seconds. Its four Mecanum wheels allow 360° movement at speeds up to 5 m/s, enabling it to cover the entire court and return shots with lifelike precision.

Meanwhile, Acemate is also an AI tennis coach. Integrated AI captures ball speed, spin rate, net clearance, and placement in real time, offering in-session feedback through the Acemate app for iOS and Android. Players can review heat maps, shot charts, and detailed match statistics, while Apple Watch integration displays live biometrics for instant insight.

Multiple serve modes, 20 programmable target zones, and adjustable spin and speed allow for everything from beginner-friendly rallies to pro-level drills. With an 80-ball capacity, a 6700mAh battery for up to three hours of continuous play, and compatibility with hard, clay, and grass courts, Acemate brings professional-grade training to any player, anywhere.

SwitchBot AI Pet: Emotional Companionship in an Intelligent Form

The SwitchBot AI Pet, the KATA Friends Series, is a soft-bodied household companion robot with on-device LLM AI and on-cloud VLM AI. By combining AI technology with an understanding of human emotional needs, SwitchBot aims to bring warmth and empathy into the smart home, offering comfort, recognizing emotions, and responding in real time with genuine, context-aware interactions.

The AI Pet displays a range of relatable emotions, such as happiness, sadness, loneliness, jealousy, even hunger, and provides the most immediate form of emotional exchange. It sees you, responds to you, and understands your feelings. Using AI, it learns from daily interactions, remembers people, routines, and spaces, and keeps a log of memorable moments, blending companionship with technology.

As SwitchBot’s other products make everyday life easier through automation and smart control, the AI Pet addresses emotional needs. It’s not just an AI robot. It’s a friend, a confidant, and a growing family friend that’s always there when needed.

SwitchBot AI Hub: The World’s First Smart Home Edge Hub with Visual Language Model AI

The SwitchBot AI Hub is the first smart home edge hub with a Vision Language Model (VLM) AI, enabling it to interpret events visually, much like a human.

Paired with the Pan/Tilt Cam Plus 2K/3K or SwitchBot Smart Video Doorbell, it can understand events and then summarize them in text, which can be used as triggers for home automation. That way, the AI Hub actually simplifies the complexity that users have to deal with when trying to start home automation under complicated circumstances. It also supports textual search (e.g., “Show me when I left my phone”) and provides daily event summaries via the SwitchBot app. With 32GB built-in storage (expandable to 1TB), it stores footage locally, avoiding fees and privacy risks.

The SwitchBot AI Hub also connects to 100+ devices, supports Matter Over Bridge, dual-band Wi-Fi, and extended Bluetooth. A 6T AI chip enables local recognition, manages eight 2K cameras, streams via RTSP, and outputs to a monitor.

SwitchBot AI Art Frame – Art Meets AI Creativity

The SwitchBot AI Art Frame uses E Ink Spectra 6 color e-paper to display art, photos, and AI-generated images in vivid, paper-like quality without blue light strain.

Users can create visuals by simply entering text prompts or uploading reference images via the SwitchBot app, which uses a locally self-trained AI model for generation. The frame is available in three sizes (7.3″, 13.3″, and 31.5″) and can be displayed on desks, walls, or stands in both portrait and landscape orientations. With a battery life of up to two years and compatibility with IKEA frames, it blends seamlessly into any interior.

A Look Into Living in the Future with Embodied AI

In addition to its Embodied AI lineup, SwitchBot is expanding its smart home ecosystem with new devices, including the Presence Sensor, Smart Radiator Thermostat, Home Climate Panel, Standing Circulator Fan, and Smart Lighting Series.

All the new innovations of SwitchBot demonstrate its vision to empower everyday lives and smart homes with Embodied AI, creating solutions that not only automate tasks but also interact naturally, understand their users, and integrate seamlessly into daily routines.