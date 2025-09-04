TECNO Unveils Latest TECNO Slim and AIoT Ecosystem, Expands Laptop Business Reach in Spain and France

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TECNO, the AI-driven innovative technology brand, has made a compelling showcase at IFA ShowStoppers 2025 under the theme “The Thinnest Power Duo.” The Brand unveiled not just the global debut of its TECNO Slim smartphone, but also showcased its expanded AIoT ecosystem and confirmed the European rollout of its laptops.

Launching Laptops to Cerebrate Spain and France’s Back to School

TECNO has established its presence in the Spanish market with an impressive lineup of products including the MEGABOOK K15S, K16S laptops and the compact yet powerful MGEA MINI G1 mini gaming PC. Having conducted in-depth insights into the Spanish market prior to its entry, TECNO tailors its laptops to meet local consumers’ top three portability when choosing new devices: processing performance, battery life, and portable.

TECNO’s entry into Spain has been met with widespread acclaim and praise from the country’s most respected technology media platforms—such as Xataka, Topes de Gama, ADSL Zone, Computer Hoy, and Europa Press—all of which have rated TECNO laptops positively high in their product reviews. The MEGABOOK K16S AMD version has been particularly praised as an excellent value-for-money option for everyday computing needs, while the MEGABOOK K15S has been recognized as a premium-looking all-metal laptop that delivers robust performance, exceptional portability, and remarkable affordability. These positive media evaluations have not only strengthened TECNO’s brand credibility but have also significantly increased product awareness among Spanish consumers, dramatically expanding TECNO’s market influence in this important European region.

TECNO has successfully established its partnership with MCR, Spain’s largest technology distributor in early June, and is now available in the Spanish market through both online and offline channels like MediaMarkt and Carrefour. Following this significant achievement, TECNO also confirmed that its flagship MEGABOOK S14, the industry’s lightest 14-inch OLED AI laptop, will be available in selected markets in Europe in Q4 2025, further cementing the brand’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge AI-powered computing experiences to global users.

“This announcement marks an important milestone in our laptop business.” Said Ye Yuan, Department Head of TECNO AIoT. “In Spain and France, consumers seek devices that balance sleek design, powerful performance, and greater value. With our ‘Glocalization’ strategy, TECNO is committed to delivering products that combine global innovation with local relevance to better inspire smarter lifestyles.”



TECNO MEGABOOK K15S & K16S

The Thinnest Power Duo: Redefining Ultra-Slim Innovation

This year’s showcase, themed “The Thinnest Power Duo” with the TECNO Slim smartphone and TECNO MEGABOOK S14, highlights TECNO’s engineering breakthroughs in creating devices that balance sophisticated design with robust performance.

Leading the duo is the TECNO Slim smartphone, the industry’s slimmest 3D-curved smartphone at just 5.93mm (4G) and 5.95mm (5G). Despite its ultra-thin body, it houses a 5160mAh battery with 45W fast charging, a 144Hz 1.5K AMOLED screen with Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i, and military-grade shock resistance—proving that slim design can deliver both endurance and durability. Beyond performance and reliability, Slim also embraces smarter living with built-in AI features such as Circle to Search, AI writing, and real-time translation, making advanced tools more accessible.

Complementing the duo is the MEGABOOK S14, the industry’s lightest 14-inch OLED AI laptop at just 899 grams. Available in two powerful versions: featuring either the Snapdragon® X Elite or Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 platforms, it enables seamless on-device AI experiences such as AI Meeting Assistant, AI PPT, and AI Gallery, offering next-level productivity in an ultra-light form.

Essential AI Tablet: TECNO MEGAPAD Pro

The MEGAPAD Pro is an “Essential AI Tablet” designed for students, light business professionals, and families. With a 12-inch 2K eye-care display, 90Hz refresh rate, immersive Dolby sound, and a 10,000mAh battery lasting up to 8 hours, it combines productivity with entertainment in one sleek device.



TECNO MEGAPAD Pro

Equipped with AI enhancements including image-scanned Q&A, browser content summaries, interactive reading, and Smart Screen Recognition, TECNO MEGAPAD Pro transforms learning and working experiences. A dedicated AI key gives instant access to the Ella Voice Assistant for smarter large-screen interactions.

Expanding the AIoT Universe

Alongside these headline innovations, TECNO will also showcase its AIoT portfolio, including the TRUE 2 AI TWS, Watch GT AI Smart Watch, and more smart accessories—furthering its vision of an intelligent, seamless, and inspiring digital lifestyle across devices. Guided by its “Stop At Nothing” ethos, TECNO continues to break new ground in technology and design with practical AI innovations, empowering global users to enjoy smarter, more stylish, and better connected digital lifestyles.

## END ##

About TECNO

As a global innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 markets, TECNO has been committed to revolutionizing the digital experience in global emerging markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies. TECNO offers a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops and tablets, HiOS operating systems and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of “Stop At Nothing”, TECNO is committed to unlocking the best and newest technologies for forward-looking individuals, inspiring them to never stop pursuing their best selves and their best futures. For more information, please visit TECNO’s official site: www.tecno-mobile.com.