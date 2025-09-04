Trump-Backed WLFI Lists on HTX, Paving the Way for Inclusive and Compliant Finance

PANAMA CITY, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a pioneering project backed by the Trump family, officially launched on HTX on September 1. This landmark moment is more than just a token launch—it signals the start of a new chapter in regulated and inclusive crypto finance. HTX became the first major exchange to list WLFI, with spot trading going live at 12:00 (UTC) on September 1.

Three Core Pillars Redefine Crypto Finance

Rather than being a simple evolution of existing crypto products, WLFI aims to bring “inclusive finance” to the forefront through three key approaches:

Solving Problems in Traditional Finance : WLFI is dedicated to addressing the long-standing issue of non-transparency in traditional banking. By leveraging blockchain’s open and transparent nature, it ensures that every transaction and decision is clear and traceable.

: WLFI is dedicated to addressing the long-standing issue of non-transparency in traditional banking. By leveraging blockchain’s open and transparent nature, it ensures that every transaction and decision is clear and traceable. Focusing on Marginalized Communities : WLFI’s core mission is to provide users with reliable financial tools while protecting them from the risk of arbitrary account closures by banks, ensuring continuous access to financial services. By prioritizing regions with limited banking coverage and large unbanked populations, WLFI delivers a comprehensive set of practical financial solutions. Compared to traditional financial institutions, WLFI offers greater value through lower fees, higher returns, and a more user-friendly service experience.

: WLFI’s core mission is to provide users with reliable financial tools while protecting them from the risk of arbitrary account closures by banks, ensuring continuous access to financial services. By prioritizing regions with limited banking coverage and large unbanked populations, WLFI delivers a comprehensive set of practical financial solutions. Compared to traditional financial institutions, WLFI offers greater value through lower fees, higher returns, and a more user-friendly service experience. Integrating Crypto Advantages: WLFI merges the benefits of cryptocurrency with the power of self-sovereign assets. This fusion led to the introduction of USD1 , a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar. Upon launch, USD1 quickly became the fastest-growing stablecoin in history. WLFI is developing a robust WLFI App that will offer a variety of financial services. The ultimate goal is to make crypto payments accessible to everyone, everywhere, and to bring crypto finance into the mainstream.

HTX: An Incubator and Strategic Partner

As a leading global crypto exchange, HTX is more than just the platform for WLFI’s initial launch; it is a full-fledged participant in the project’s development.

1. Premier Platform for Token Launches

HTX was the first platform to list USD1 on May 6, 2025, and immediately launched a limited-time zero-fee event for the USD1/USDT spot trading pair to reduce trading costs and significantly boost liquidity. The subsequent listing of the WLFI token reinforced HTX’s position as the primary launchpad.

2. Innovative Mechanisms to Incentivize User Participation

On August 8, HTX announced that it had become one of the launch partners for the USD1 Points Program , which incentivizes users to actively participate in the WLFI ecosystem through activities such as trading, holding, and staking USD1. This initiative has boosted USD1’s trading activity, enhanced user loyalty, and transformed participants into active contributors driving ecosystem growth.

3. Events to Boost Ecosystem and User Interests

HTX is launching a variety of events to boost the popularity of WLFI, including:

Futures Trading Competition: A WLFI futures trading competition running from August 27 to September 3 , featuring a prize pool of 10,000 USDT.

A WLFI futures trading competition running from , featuring a prize pool of 10,000 USDT. Points Incentive Program: The USD1 Points Program is fully live, allowing users to earn points through spot trading and on-chain deposits for an enhanced wealth experience.

The Points Program is fully live, allowing users to earn points through spot trading and on-chain deposits for an enhanced wealth experience. Limited-Time WLFI Earn Carnival: Starting September 1 at 13:00 (UTC), users can subscribe to the WLFI Flexible product and enjoy a 20% APY. More exclusive events will be announced to further boost user activity and engagement.

4. HTX and WLFI Strategic Partnership Drives Project Growth

HTX maintains a strong strategic partnership with WLFI, serving as a key platform for its strategic rollout. From promoting USD1 to supporting WLFI’s listing, HTX has actively contributed at every stage. Leveraging its robust platform capabilities, HTX continuously provides technical expertise, market reach, and liquidity resources, strengthening WLFI’s market edge and accelerating its growth in a competitive crypto landscape.

The launch of WLFI signals the emergence of a new financial model, with HTX being an important driving force to transform this experiment into reality. This partnership has the potential to bridge digital assets with traditional political and economic forces, injecting momentum into the global financial landscape and guiding crypto finance into a new era of development.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX (formerly Huobi) has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of “Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance,” HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.