Zoomlion Reports Strong First-Half 2025 Results, Driven by Global Growth and Tech Innovation

CHANGSHA, China, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (“Zoomlion”; 1157.HK) released its financial report for H1 2025, showing revenue growth. Revenue reached 24.855 billion yuan, up 1.3% year-on-year. International revenue continued to account for over half of total revenue in the first half of 2025, underscoring strong international growth and innovation momentum. Its end-to-end, digitalized, and localized strategy delivered breakthroughs in global markets and emerging industries. The Company also announced an interim dividend, further consolidating its positioning as a “value and growth-oriented” enterprise.

Zoomlion’s international business continues to achieve strong growth, with H1 2025 revenue reaching 13.815 billion yuan, up 15% year-on-year and accounting for 55.6% of total revenue. Its products are sold in over 170 countries, with strong growth in Africa, the Middle East, Australia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and South America. The Company has over 30 Tier-1 hubs and 430 Tier-2 and Tier-3 outlets, supported by approximately 7,800 overseas employees, including 5,000 locals. It added 19 secondary locations globally and 62 new primary and secondary sites in traditional markets, boosting market coverage and service response.

In H1 2025, Zoomlion strengthened its global position, with export market share of concrete machinery and construction cranes rising. Earthmoving machinery revenue grew 22%, while mining machinery also expanded. The Company also advanced its global manufacturing footprint, including new factories under construction in Hungary and Germany. It continues to lead in electrification and intelligent aerial work platforms, with new telehandlers launched in Europe. In robotics, Zoomlion developed three humanoid models, built a 120-station intelligent training ground, and established a full “data collection–model training–application” cycle, creating a data-driven foundation for large-scale, embodied intelligent humanoid robots.

In 2025, Zoomlion launched its E-Learning Platform with 13-language support, AI lecturers, and a cloud-based course library, boosting talent development and international business. The Company also rolled out a global rotational training program and hosted exchange activities with international employees to enhance collaboration and advance global operations.

Zoomlion appeared on China’s Top 500 Most Valuable Brands list for the 22nd consecutive year, with a brand value of 136.786 billion yuan. The figure reflects its brand strength and development momentum, which the Company aims to leverage for global growth. Through international growth, emerging sectors, and future industry investments, Zoomlion is working with partners and customers worldwide to create smarter, greener, and more resilient solutions.