Andamanda Phuket Named to TripBest 2025 Top 100 Family-Friendly Attractions with Stunning James Bond Island Views and 25 World-Class Slides

Andamanda Phuket – Thai heritage-themed water park, top family-friendly destination with 36 slides across 100,000 sqm. Popular among international travelers, ranked in 2025 Global 100 Family-Friendly Attractions.

PHUKET, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 September 2025 – Phuket, Thailand is world-famous for its beaches, but today it offers travelers much more. At the heart of its new attractions stands Andamanda Phuket Water Park, a destination that has just been recognized with multiple awards: Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice 2025, Trip Best 2025 – Global Top 100 Family-Friendly Attractions. Blending Thai mythology, natural design, and world-class rides, Andamanda has quickly become a must-visit for families, couples, and international travelers.

A Tropical Playground of Thrills and Nature

Spread across 100,000 square meters, Andamanda is Phuket’s biggest water park, featuring 25 signature attractions, 36 slide lanes, Southeast Asia’s longest lazy river (550m) and a 10,000m² wave pool. The park is set within lush tropical landscapes and five iconic zones, each inspired by Thai legends — making it not just fun, but also cultural and photogenic.

Travelers who love island-hopping tours, nature escapes, and iconic views like Phang Nga Bay’s James Bond Island will find Andamanda perfectly complements their Phuket itinerary.

Designed for Every Traveler

Andamanda offers customized experiences for families, groups of friends, and schools. Parents appreciate the safe kids’ zones with lifeguards, while luxury-seekers can book private cabanas or water villas complete with air conditioning and restrooms.

Dining Without Limits

Guests can savor authentic Thai classics, explore a wide range of international favorites, or choose from vegetarian, halal, and gluten-free options. For those who like to explore beyond the ordinary, the park also offers signature cocktails, refreshing mocktails, and tropical-inspired beverages served in poolside bar.

Live Shows and Thai Culture

Andamanda is more than slides and pools. Daily live entertainment includes Muay Thai showcases and the breathtaking performance “The Story of Andamanda”, a cultural show that brings Thai folklore to life with music, dance, and visuals.

Accessible, Family-Friendly & Instagrammable

Located just minutes from Phuket Town and major resorts, Andamanda Phuket offers fun for all ages with dedicated kids’ zones, family facilities, and Ellis & Associates certified safety standards. Its Thai-inspired design, colorful sculptures, and tropical setting make it one of the most Instagrammable attractions in Thailand.

Andamanda Phuket

