Applications for the Singapore SME 500 Award 2025 Officially Closed; Winners to be Announced on 30 September 2025

SINGAPORE, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Association of Trade and Commerce (ATC) announced that applications for the Singapore SME 500 Award 2025 has officially closed on 31 August 2025. The Award, widely recognised as one of Singapore’s long-running and leading business accolades for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), received an overwhelming response from enterprises across diverse industries.

The list of winners for the Singapore SME 500 Award 2025 will be released on 30 September 2025. The assessment for the Singapore SME 500 Award covers both quantitative and qualitative aspects of business excellence, including financial performance, operational capability, innovation, sustainability, and economic contributions.

Each year, the SME 500 Award seeks to recognise the resilience, adaptability, and leadership, amongst business excellence within Singapore’s enterprises. This year’s cohort reflects the strength of our SME community and their role in driving growth, digitalisation, and sustainability in alignment with Singapore’s national economic goals.

The SME 500 is not only a recognition of business performance but also a platform that encourages enterprises to benchmark themselves against best practices and gain increased visibility through the support of ATC.

The Singapore SME 500 Award 2025 winners will be formally recognised at the upcoming SMESummit 2025, an annual flagship event organised by ATC to bring together business leaders, public stakeholders and industry leaders for sharing of industry insights and collaborations.

For more information on the Singapore SME 500 Award and past winners, please visit https://sme500.atc.sg/?utm_source=PR.

About the Association of Trade and Commerce (ATC)

The Association of Trade and Commerce (ATC) is a business association dedicated to advocating and representing the interests of Singapore’s enterprises across diverse industries and trade sectors.

As an enterprise-centric and community-based organisation, ATC actively advocates for the growth and development of businesses, focusing on key pillars such as capability building, transformation, globalisation, and community engagement. ATC is committed to fostering a pro-enterprise trade environment in Singapore. We engage closely with the business community, as well as private and public sector partners, to design and implement relevant programmes that supports enterprises to innovate, transform, and expand internationally.

As a trusted advocate, strategic partner, and dynamic network, ATC plays a pivotal role in enabling enterprises to thrive in an evolving economic landscape.