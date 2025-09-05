BGY Fruits’s Global Supply Chain Strategy: Advancing B2B Operations at Home and Abroad, and Actively Building Category Brand Subsidiaries

SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 September 2025 – On September 3, ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA opened at AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong. BGY Fruits, China’s leading fruit retail chain, participated alongside its subsidiary Jin Chengtai, continuing its annual presence at the event. Through consistent participation, BGY Fruits showcases its strengths in supply chain integration and brand development to global partners and potential clients—further advancing its strategy of “sourcing globally, selling globally.”

Since beginning its overseas fruit sourcing in 2012, BGY Fruits has established direct procurement partnerships with over 800 premium fruit farms across 26 countries, covering nearly 1,000 fruit varieties. This extensive global sourcing has significantly enriched the domestic fruit supply and effectively filled seasonal gaps in the local market.

In recent years, the fruit supply landscape has undergone significant structural adjustments. Domestic alternatives to imported fruits—such as blueberries, durians, and passion fruits—have become increasingly prominent. At the same time, recognition of Chinese-grown fruits in international markets continues to rise, driving ongoing optimization in import and export structures.

In response to these market trends, BGY Fruits established its International Export Division to promote high-quality fruits sourced from both domestic and international origins to overseas markets, expanding and strengthening its B2B export operations. Signature products such as Liangzhi apples, Naihuang apricots, and the company’s exclusive variety of fresh purple passion fruit (Jindu No. 3) have already been introduced and are selling well in several Southeast Asian countries.

BGY Fruits’s subsidiary, Haiyang Jin Chengtai, has consistently exported premium Chinese fruits—including apples, pears, and citrus—to Hong Kong, Southeast Asia, and North America, allowing global consumers to enjoy the best of China’s fruit harvests. According to a company representative, Jin Chengtai’s export sales reached nearly RMB 300 million in 2024.

Zhu Qidong, Executive Vice President of BGY Fruits Group, Chief Supply Chain Officer, President of the B2B and International Business Division, and President of the Category Brand Division, revealed that the domestic B2B business has been a key strategic focus for BGY Fruits in 2024. Leveraging its core strength in high-quality fruit supply chain management, the company has significantly expanded into supermarkets, emerging retail channels, and large-scale distribution markets.

In addition, BGY Fruits has collaborated with leading domestic enterprises, provincial-level trade unions, and key strategic partners to jointly develop innovative fruit products and diversify its category offerings. The company has also engaged in fruit contract processing services for fresh food enterprises and launched digital fruit gift cards for online distribution.

These initiatives have driven strong growth in BGY Fruits’s domestic B2B segment. From January to July alone, wholesale business sales reached RMB 522 million.

Brand development is essential to the long-term growth of the fruit industry. In addition to building a competitive retail brand, BGY Fruits is actively advancing its category brand strategy. At the exhibition, Zhu Qidong noted that BGY Fruits has established a dedicated Category Brand Division to lead this effort. By taking an organized and systematic approach, the company aims to integrate resources across the value chain and ensure the effective execution of its category branding strategy.

Currently, BGY Fruits is leveraging its ecosystem partnerships to establish specialized companies focused on specific fruit categories, including apples, watermelons, and pineapples. In the future, this model will be replicated to build category-brand companies for imported fruits as well.

