BrainCo’s Lightweight Hand Lifts 20kg for Robots

BOSTON, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BrainCo’s newly released Revo 2 dexterous hand is redefining the industry standard with a set of remarkable figures: a weight of 383g (about six eggs), a length of 16 cm (comparable to a human female hand), and a grip force of 50N, capable of lifting up to 20kg. This achieves a grip-to-weight ratio of 52.6, showcasing outstanding performance among peers.

With the rapid development of the humanoid robot industry, dexterous hands—as a core component—have long faced a technical challenge: how to balance lightweight design with high load-bearing performance.

This breakthrough is not accidental. Through systematic innovation in biomimetic joint optimization, precision transmission mechanisms, and overall lightweight design, BrainCo has achieved lightweight performance while integrating a 3D tactile sensing system, which can accurately perceive an object’s hardness, texture, and direction of force, and even distinguish the distance when approaching the object.



BrainCo Bionic Dexterous Hand

It is worth noting that tactile functions typically add about 30% more weight, but BrainCo, through innovative integration technology, has broken through technical barriers in materials science, transmission efficiency, and sensor integration, ensuring that tactile sensing and lightweight design coexist perfectly.

This enables Revo 2 not only to “grip” objects but also to “feel” them, easily performing high-difficulty tasks such as lighting a match.

From an application perspective, Revo 2’s operating noise is controlled below 50 decibels, quieter than typical office background noise.

At the same time, the product is compatible with various types of professional gloves on the market, and remains as flexible as barehanded operation even when wearing anti-puncture gloves.

BrainCo has also released a complete SDK development package, supporting EtherCAT and wide-voltage features, significantly reducing the difficulty of developing customized scenarios.



BrainCo Bionic Dexterous Hand

As the humanoid robot market booms, demand for dexterous hands as core components will also grow.

The launch of Revo 2 is propelling the dexterous hand industry into a new stage of “lightweight and high-efficiency” development, providing key technical support for humanoid robots to evolve toward “human-like” manipulation.

Building on years of expertise in developing prosthetic limbs for individuals with disabilities, BrainCo has established a strong technological foundation, which now serves as the base for its strategic expansion into embodied intelligence with the launch of this advanced dexterous hand.