Bybit EU Group Sets Sights on MiFID II License to Unlock Derivatives Market Across Europe

VIENNA, Austria, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is advancing its European expansion. Bybit EU Group took this next step with the formal application submission for a license under the Austrian implementation act of the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID II) through one of its Austrian entities, Bybit X GmbH.

As a licensed investment firm, Bybit X would be permitted to offer regulated derivatives products — including futures and options — to clients across the European Economic Area (EEA). This allows an expansion of the current offering of the bybit.eu platform beyond the crypto-spot services currently covered by the MiCAR authorization of Bybit EU GmbH. This marks the next major step for European expansion after successfully securing the MiCAR license in May 2025.

Bybit founded Bybit EU Group with its headquarters in Vienna, and officially launched its MiCAR-compliant platform, bybit.eu, in July 2025. Since then, Bybit EU has been gaining strong momentum by rolling out innovative features such as spot margin trading with up to 10x leverage, partnering with Circle to strengthen USDC adoption in Europe, introducing its new Bybit Lite app, Bybit Card program and increasing the number of trading pairs to enhance user engagement.

“Regulatory clarity is the key to establishing Europe as one of the most forward-thinking regions globally when it comes to crypto-assets, and we are proud that with Bybit X, our Bybit EU Group has submitted an investment firm license application to the Austrian Financial Market Authority, FMA, as local regulator,” added Mazurka Zheng, Managing Director and CEO of Bybit EU.

“This license will allow Bybit EU Group to expand its services in the EU through Bybit X and Bybit EU and will make it possible to offer derivatives such as futures and options on the bybit.eu platform. We see this as a major boost to our presence in the EEA. Our mission is clear: to provide the full range of crypto-focused services to our European users in the safest and most compliant way possible.”

Bybit X’s license application reflects its commitment to regulatory-first growth in one of the world’s most advanced financial markets. Once such investment firm license is granted, Bybit EU Group aims to provide European clients with a broader suite of products, reinforcing its position as a leader in crypto innovation.

About Bybit X and Bybit EU

Bybit X GmbH and Bybit EU GmbH are the newly established European entities, dedicated to serving clients across the European Economic Area (EEA”*” except Malta) via the Bybit.eu platform. The bybit.eu platform is operated by Bybit EU, a licensed Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR). Bybit EU delivers fully regulated crypto-asset services, including crypto custody and exchange services, and more, in full compliance with European regulations for investor protection and market integrity.

Bybit X GmbH has applied for a license to provide investment services as an investment firm under the Austrian Securities Supervision Act (Wertpapieraufsichtsgesetz, WAG), the Austrian implementation act of MiFID II.

Bybit EU GmbH is a licensed Crypto-Asset-Service Provider under the Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCAR), authorized to offer the following services to residents of the European Economic Area (except Malta):

providing custody and administration of crypto-assets on behalf of clients;

exchange of crypto-assets for funds;

exchange of crypto-assets for other crypto-assets;

placing of crypto-assets; and

providing transfer services for crypto-assets on behalf of clients.

Bybit EU GmbH is neither the operator of a trading platform for crypto-assets nor provides investment advice.

