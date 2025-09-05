China’s first independent university run by a foreign university makes “Study in Hainan” more appealing

DANZHOU, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 September 2025 – Recently, the permanent campus of Hainan Bielefeld University of Applied Sciences (BiUH), China’s first independent university run by an overseas higher education institution, was opened in Yangpu, Hainan Free Trade Port, more than 700 teachers and students started a new learning journey.

According to Judith Peltz, vice president of BiUH, the “practice-integrated” educational model of the Hochschule Bielefeld – University of Applied Sciences and Arts (HSBI) is fully utilized, classes are taught in English, German courses are offered, and a multilingual learning environment (i.e., Chinese, English, and German) is fostered. At present, four undergraduate majors are available, namely computer science, digital technologies, industrial engineering, and logistics engineering.

“The modern teaching environment of the new campus provides us with ideal learning conditions, and I am looking forward to starting my university life here.” Jiang Yuhan, a logistics engineering freshman enrolled in 2025, said.

The first phase of the permanent campus covers an area of about 20 hectares, costs an investment of 1.04 billion yuan, and can accommodate at least 2,500 students. Facilities include welcome center, public teaching building, experimental building, student center, student dormitory, teacher apartment, sports field, etc. The second phase, scheduled to be completed in 2029, will accommodate more than 12,000 students.

BiUH has signed strategic cooperation agreements with 10 well-known Chinese and foreign enterprises, including Weidmüller, ZF, TRUMPF (China), and China Mobile Hainan Branch, so that students can embrace career opportunities around the world.

“Our philosophy is ‘doing by learning, learning by doing,’ which not only creates connection between academia and industry but also allows education, talent training, and industrial development to be well integrated in Hainan.” Judith Peltz expressed that BiUH will leverage the high-quality educational resources of China and Germany to become a top-tier application-oriented university in the Asia-Pacific region or even in the world.

In fact, Hainan is building momentum in the “Study in Hainan” campaign, cultivating an international exchange gateway facing the Pacific and Indian Oceans, providing a new platform for cooperation with the “Belt and Road” countries, and playing an increasingly important role in China’s education opening up.

