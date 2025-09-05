ESR Introduced Industry-First Tech for Charging, Protection, and Productivity at IFA 2025

Featuring the World’s First Wired-Speed Wireless Charging with CryoBoost®, innovative iPad keyboard cases, and a sneak peek at next-generation iPhone protection.

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ESR, a global tech brand trusted by over 123 million users, unveiled its latest lineup of next-generation mobile products at IFA Berlin.

Featuring the world’s first wired-speed wireless charging with CryoBoost®, advanced iPad keyboard cases, and a preview of next-generation iPhone protection, ESR continues to make technology easier, safer, and more versatile.

“Tech Made Easier is not just our mission, it’s our commitment,” said Tim Wu, ESR’s CEO. “With these launches at IFA, we’re empowering users everywhere with smart, versatile, no-compromise solutions for charging, protection, and productivity.”



CryoBoost®, Cooler and Faster Charging with Qi2.2 25W

ESR debuted the world’s first wired-speed wireless charging with MagSafe convenience, delivering fast, safe, and efficient power for the latest iPhones. Patented CryoBoost® phone cooling tech, featuring a whisper-quiet fan (<25 dB) and open-duct design, keeps devices cool and charging fully optimized, even under heavy use.

This advanced cooling technology provides an average heat reduction of 6.5°F compared to other magnetic chargers with fanless cooling, ensuring high-speed Qi2.2 25W charging. It powers an iPhone 16 Pro from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes.

ESR CryoBoost Foldable 3-in-1 Magnetic Charging Station – A 2025 Red Dot Award winner, this compact and portable charger is ideal for on-the-go convenience. MFW-certified for reliability, it powers the Apple Watch Series 10 to 80% in just 30 minutes. Adjustable from 0° to 75° for portrait or landscape use, it folds to just 15.8 mm for easy storage and travel.

ESR CryoBoost 3-in-1 Charging Station – Powers an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously in a clutter-free design. MFW-certified for lasting performance, it powers the Apple Watch Series 10 to 50% in just 30 minutes. The MagSafe stand holds the phone securely in portrait or landscape mode and doubles as a nightstand with StandBy clock. The cooling fan and indicator light can be switched off for quiet nights.

ESR OmniLock Magnetic Car Charger – Air vent model with CryoBoost® technology provides Qi2.2 25W fast charging. The reinforced OmniLock arm ensures stability and full-angle flexibility that doesn't obstruct air vents. It features an upgraded clamp with an over-tightening prevention system and a shock-absorbing silicone pad to prevent damage to the vent. An expansion of the lineup is scheduled to launch later this year, offering more options for drivers.

Flex Your Way, Lead and Innovate: Two New Keyboard Cases for iPad

ESR unveiled the Shift and Flex detachable keyboard cases, designed to give iPad users greater flexibility for work, creativity, and relaxation. Both models feature detachable Bluetooth keyboards that stay paired when removed, enabling typing from up to 32.8 ft. Compatible with a wide range of iPad Pro, iPad Air, and standard iPad models, the cases combine full-size keys and 65% larger trackpads in a slim, portable design with reinforced Air Guard corners for all-around protection—bringing together the freedom of a tablet with the productivity of a laptop wherever inspiration strikes.

ESR Shift Keyboard Case – For Professionals and Creators

Flexible Stand Angles – Landscape: 20°–75° for work/play, 20° drawing mode, 70° portrait browsing, optimized for professional illustration, multitasking, and entertainment.

Fully Responsive Edge-to-Edge Trackpad – Enjoy effortless multi-touch gestures, including tap to click, two-finger scrolling, pinch to zoom in or out, and three-finger swipe up for home.

Long Battery Life – Up to 195 days (13″) / 160 days (11″) of daily use, minimizing interruptions for heavy users.

ESR Flex Keyboard Case – For Students and Occasional Office Users

Stable Triangular Stand – Dual landscape angles: 65° for typing/video, 20° for drawing/note-taking, providing stability and optimal angles for study and casual work.

Stable Triangular Stand – Dual landscape angles: 65° for typing/video, 20° for drawing/note-taking, providing stability and optimal angles for study and casual work.

65% Larger Trackpad – Boost multitasking, editing, and browsing with smoother, more precise multi-touch gestures.

Lightweight Build – Total 530 g, easy to carry for school, travel, or casual work.

Long Battery Life – Lasts up to 60 days (2 hrs/day), supporting extended study and creative sessions without frequent recharging.

All-Around Protection, Peak-Performance iPhone Accessories

ESR will also introduce new cases and screen protectors in the coming week for the latest iPhone. The ESR Cyber Tough Magnetic Case (Camera Control, Stash Stand) offers next-level protection with multi-layer construction, reinforced Air Guard corners, dual-layer camera protection, and a built-in Camera Control cover. Pair it with the ESR UltraFit Armorite® Pro Screen Protector, made with Accessory Glass by Corning™, featuring a next-gen anti-reflective coating that halves glare and delivers brighter, true-to-color visuals.

About ESR: Trusted for 16 Years

Founded in 2009, ESR is a global tech brand trusted by over 123 million customers worldwide. We design tech accessories for smart devices to enhance everyday tech experiences. We’re on a mission to make tech easier to use—developing products that seamlessly integrate into daily life, helping people live with greater ease and efficiency. To stay updated on the latest news and product launches from ESR, please visit www.esrtech.com or follow ESR’s social media on X, Instagram, and Facebook.