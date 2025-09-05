Haier Signs New Partnerships in the World of Football with Liverpool Football Club and Paris Saint-Germain

By partnering also with LALIGA, La Liga Portugal, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation and with the renewal of the agreement with the ATP Tour, Haier reinforces its global sports partnership strategy.

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Haier, ranks first in the global retail volume of major home appliance brand sales, today announced multi-year global partnerships with Liverpool Football Club and Paris Saint-Germain. The agreements unite two of the most followed football clubs in the world with a brand known for user-centred innovation.



Today at IFA Berlin, executives from both clubs joined Haier to witness the unveiling of Haier’s new brand strategy and to announce the partnerships globally. Under the partnerships, Haier will activate across stadium, digital and retail touchpoints; deliver exclusive fan experiences; and explore co-branded smart-home products that bring matchday energy into everyday life.

“We are thrilled to elevate our sports marketing strategy by partnering with Liverpool Football Club and Paris Saint-Germain – two of the world’s most celebrated champion clubs. Their relentless pursuit of excellence and spirit of innovation deeply resonate with Haier’s entrepreneurial DNA and our commitment to building a truly global brand. Through these partnerships, we aim to inspire, connect, and create richer, smarter experiences for fans and consumers worldwide.” said Haishan Liang, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and President of Haier Group. “Great teams win through precision, teamwork and constant improvement. We build products the same way: designed around people, powered by technology, and proven in daily use.”



“Haier is an ambitious, innovative, and world-leading brand, and we welcome them to the LFC family,” comments Ben Latty, Chief Commercial Officer at Liverpool Football Club. “As the leading home appliance supplier, Haier has built a reputation for quality and a strong presence in markets all over the world. This global reach aligns with the scale of Liverpool Football Club’s global fanbase, and we’re excited to see this partnership come to life and look forward to working together.”



“We are very pleased to welcome Haier to the Paris Saint-Germain family.” said Richard Heaselgrave, Chief Revenue Officer at Paris Saint-Germain. “As a global leading home appliance brand, Haier is part of people’s everyday lives. This partnership is a unique opportunity to bring the Club even closer to our fans around the world, both at the stadium and at home.”

In football, Haier also partners with LALIGA—one of the most watched football leagues globally—, Liga Portugal—one of the fastest-growing national leagues in Europe—, and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation—a top-ranked national team in Africa with increasing global visibility. These partnerships underscore the strategic centrality of Spain, Portugal, and Morocco in Haier’s football roadmap.

As part of its brand-new dual-sponsorship strategy in the world of sport that includes tennis, Haier has renewed its strategic partnership with the ATP Tour through 2028. The brand tournament portfolio will include: the Plava Laguna Croatia Open (Umag), ABN Amro Open (Rotterdam), BMW Open (Munich) and the prestigious season-ending Nitto ATP Finals in Turin. The extension will see Haier continue to receive on-court brand visibility, premium hospitality experiences and on-site product integration at select ATP Tour events, providing a global platform to showcase its latest smart living innovations. The brand will also benefit from exposure across the ATP’s digital channels, reaching an online audience of more than one billion. In the tennis world, Haier continues its partnerships with Roland-Garros and the Rolex Paris Masters as well as with the Australian Open and the Mutua Madrid Open, further consolidating tennis as a premium platform in its global strategy.

As part of this new phase, Haier will expand its role as ATP Gold Partner, not only in the Home Appliances category but now also in Home Entertainment & TV, reinforcing its cross-category visibility and ongoing dialogue with a global fan base.

“Extending our partnership with Haier shows the value and impact of our collaboration so far”. Says Rodolphe Tastet, ATP Vice President, Partnerships. “Since joining forces in 2023, we’ve worked closely to showcase Haier’s premium technology to the ATP’s global audience. We’re proud to keep building on that momentum, reinforcing our shared commitment innovation and excellence”.

The partnership between the brand and the major international tennis events springs from a deep sharing of values, such as elegance, precision and the quest for top-level performance. Qualities that distinguish both the great champions and Haier connected solutions: perfect combination of technique, excellence, and expression of style.

By teaming up with Liverpool Football Club and Paris Saint-Germain, renewing long-term partnership with the ATP Tour and major international tournaments, and reinforcing its presence in LALIGA, Liga Portugal and Moroccan football, Haier is not just placing its name beside champions — it is proving how the world’s number one home appliance brand plays at the same level as the world’s number one clubs and athletes. Together, we turn passion on the pitch and on the court into smarter, more connected living at home. Excellence belongs everywhere — live, cheer, and win with the number ones in the Home of the Champions. Far from being an isolated initiative, these partnerships are the latest chapter in a long-standing story between Haier and sport, a journey built on the belief that sport is a powerful platform to inspire, connect, and create shared value. They enrich a portfolio of prestigious sponsorships already in place across football, tennis, volleyball, and other disciplines, confirming Haier distinctive approach to partnerships: selecting platforms that mirror the brand’s values of excellence, teamwork, and continuous improvement.

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, Candy – now part of Haier Europe – was the main sponsor of Liverpool Football Club, an era that remains one of the most iconic chapters in the club’s history. With today’s announcement, the story comes full circle, reinforcing the Group’s long-standing connection to football and its global fan communities.

HAIER MEANS SPORT

Haier connection with sport is broad, strategic, and global, reflecting a true multisport identity. From volleyball courts in China to the clay of Roland-Garros, from the cricket stadiums of South Asia to the football arenas of Europe and Africa, Haier has built a sponsorship model that adapts to local passions while reinforcing its global vision. This philosophy is reflected in Haier’s wide portfolio of references, each designed to meet the real needs of consumers while respecting cultural specificities and local habits.



Whether it’s a washing machine tailored for the care of traditional and delicate fabrics, or an air conditioner capable of operating even during power surges, every solution is conceived to make life better for people everywhere.



The same vision guides Haier sports sponsorship strategy: a portfolio of partnerships that reflects local passions while serving a global purpose. From football pitches to tennis courts, from Europe to Asia and Africa, Haier invests in platforms that resonate authentically with people’s lives, turning sport into a universal language that unites technology, culture, and emotion under one shared story: Play with the Number Ones.

About Haier Group

Founded in 1984, Haier Group is a leading global provider of better life and digital transformation solutions, with the purpose of “More Creation, More Possibilities”. Haier has always been user-centered and has built a landscape of three pillars: Smart Living, Comprehensive Health Industry, and Digital Economy Industry. The company has established 10 R&D centers, 35 industrial parks, and 163 manufacturing centers, achieving a global revenue of USD 55.9 billion in 2024. Haier has been ranked in the Kantar BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands for 7 consecutive years. Additionally, Haier has held the No.1 position in Euromonitor Global Major Appliances Brand for 16 consecutive years. Haier has 8 listed companies, with its subsidiary Haier Smart Home named among the Fortune Global 500 and Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies.

About Liverpool Football Club

Founded in 1892, Liverpool Football Club is one of the world’s most historic and famous football clubs, having won 20 League Titles, including the Premier League, eight FA Cups, 10 League Cups, six European Cups, three UEFA Cups, four European Super Cups, 16 Charity Shields, two Women’s Super League titles and one Women’s Championship. As a socially responsible Club, Liverpool Football Club is proud of the work it does via the award-winning The Red Way, its ongoing commitment to creating a better future for its people, its planet and its communities. This includes efforts to improve club-wide sustainability, enhance Equality, Diversity & Inclusion in all areas, and create life changing opportunities for children and young people in Merseyside and beyond thanks to its official charity, LFC Foundation.

About Paris Saint-Germain

Founded in 1970 and crowned UEFA Champions League winners for the first time in 2025, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is France’s most successful sports Club and a leading force on the European stage. Under Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) ownership since 2011, PSG has grown into a multi-sport institution, excelling in men’s and women’s football, handball, judo, and Esports. In 2022, U.S.-based Arctos Partners invested in the Club to support its long-term growth strategy. With a global fan base exceeding 500 million and a combined social media following of over 230 million across social media, PSG has become a cultural icon, sitting at the intersection of sport, fashion, and entertainment. Collaborations with global brands like Jordan have solidified its status as a globally recognized lifestyle brand. In 2024, the Club inaugurated the Paris Saint-Germain Campus, a state-of-the-art facility that sets new standards for athlete development and performance. As The Club of the New Generation, Paris Saint-Germain blends athletic excellence, cultural influence, and social impact to shape the future of sport and society.

About The ATP

The ATP’s mission is to serve tennis. As governing body of the ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour we entertain a billion global fans, showcase the world’s greatest players at prestigious tournaments, and inspire the game’s next generation. From the United Cup in Australia, to Europe, the Americas and Asia, the stars of the game battle for titles and PIF ATP Rankings points at ATP Masters 1000, 500 and 250 events, and Grand Slams. All roads lead to the Nitto ATP Finals, our prestigious season finale held in Turin, Italy. Featuring only the season’s best 8 singles players and doubles teams, the tournament sees the crowning of the year-end ATP World No. 1, presented by PIF, the ultimate achievement in tennis. For more information, please visit www.ATPTour.com.