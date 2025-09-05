IFA 2025: Haier Small Domestic Appliances Redefines Smart Life with Naturally Connected

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Haier Small Domestic Appliances (Haier SDA) debuts a variety of innovative small appliance product series at IFA 2025, which opened on September 5 at Messe Berlin, with a special focus on its brand philosophy, “Naturally Connected”—aimed at creating a sustainable smart living ecosystem through human-centered design and technological innovation.

As the world’s largest home and consumer tech event, IFA 2025 brings together global leaders and innovators to shape the future, from game-changing launches to future-defining ideas. The Haier, Hoover and Candy brands are unveiling multiple groundbreaking products spanning kitchen appliances, cleaning equipment and more, highlighting Haier’s comprehensive strategy in the smart home industry.

Haier: From Cooking to Amazing

Haier is introducing the Compact Coffee Machine Series 5, featuring an ultra-compact design that fits into any kitchen space without compromising performance and convenience. The five classic preset menus enable one-touch brewing as well as customizable options to tailor drinks to personal preferences.

Powered by a robust 19-bar pump pressure system, the machine ensures consistent, high-quality extraction for rich, aromatic coffee. Its automated self-cleaning technology simplifies the process while maintaining hygiene.

Meanwhile, the innovative dual-basket air fryer is a master of cooking efficiency, revolutionizing meal preparation with independent temperature control technology that allows each basket to operate at different settings for flexible cooking. It boasts an expansive 11-liter capacity with a removable divider plate to accommodate large portion sizes or multiple dishes at the same time.

With individual control enabled, it’s perfect for busy households with diverse culinary needs—whether crisping fries in one zone while roasting vegetables in the other, this appliance delivers efficiency and flexibility for modern kitchens.

Hoover: The Performance That Lasts

At IFA 2025, Hoover presents HF3 Pro vacuum, engineered with advanced multi-scene brush heads for seamless surface transitions and one-touch dust emptying that enhances daily cleaning comfort by eliminating manual dust handling for a cleaner, more convenient user experience. HF3 Pro delivers powerful, zero-loss suction in a lightweight design with industry-leading 90-day maintenance-free operation that minimizes long-term upkeep, ensuring sustained performance and reliability. Featuring anti-wrap technology, specialized flat nozzles, pet brushes, removable battery, wall mounts and more, HF3 Pro sets new standards for effortless home cleaning, representing Hoover’s next-generation approach to intelligent vacuum solutions.

Candy: Ready to Live

With a commitment to making smart, user-centric living effortlessly accessible, Candy’s new microwave, air fryer and toaster products emphasize simplicity and efficiency with a streamlined interface designed to eliminate complexity in daily cooking.

From kitchen appliances to home cleaning solutions, Haier SDA consistently strives to reduce user effort, enhance efficiency, and integrate eco-friendly and energy-saving principles into its innovations.

Looking ahead, Haier Small Domestic Appliances will continue to advance sustainable living, leveraging cutting-edge technologies and human-centric designs to set new industry standards and redefine smart home ecosystems for everyone.

For more information, please visit https://www.haier-europe.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/haiersmalldomesticappliances

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/haier.smalldomesticappliances/