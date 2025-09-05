Immunofoco Earns Spot on Forbes Asia 100 to Watch 2025 List for Leading New Wave in Solid Tumor Cell Therapy

SHANGHAI, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Immunofoco, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focused on developing novel cell therapies for solid tumors, has been selected for the prestigious “Forbes Asia 100 to Watch 2025” list. This annual list, compiled by the editors of Forbes Asia, spotlights outstanding small companies and startups across the Asia-Pacific region that are recognized for their innovation and strong growth potential.

Immunofoco stands out as one of only nine companies from Mainland China and one of two in the Biotechnology & Healthcare sector on the list, highlighting its significant impact and leading position in the field.

Forbes Asia 100 to Watch 2025 list is the result of a rigorous, multi-stage selection process. Companies were evaluated based on their positive impact and contributions to the industry and region, market fit, promising business models, degree of innovation, strong revenue growth, and ability to attract funding. This year’s list features 100 companies from 16 countries and territories, with the Biotechnology & Healthcare sector being the most represented, highlighting the region’s focus on innovative life sciences.

Groundbreaking CAR-T Studies Recognized by Leading International Publications

Immunofoco’s latest research on its EpCAM-targeted CAR-T cell therapy, IMC001, has been published in Molecular Therapy, demonstrating compelling antitumor activity and a favorable safety profile in preclinical models and clinical trials involving patients with advanced gastric cancer. Additionally, the company’s Peri Cruiser® technology platform—developed in collaboration with Professor Bo Zhai from Tongji University-affiliated Shanghai East Hospital and other teams—was featured as a cover article in Science Translational Medicine. This innovative platform regulates the in vivo distribution of CAR-T cells, significantly reducing on-target, off-tumor toxicity while preserving antitumor efficacy and controlling metastasis, offering a transformative strategy for CAR-T therapy in solid tumors.

The Phase I registrational trial for IMC002 has been successfully completed, demonstrating a favorable preliminary safety and efficacy profile. In a recent case, a patient with advanced gastric cancer and liver metastases, who had progressed following multiple prior lines of therapy, achieved a sustained complete response (CR) one year after a single infusion of IMC002.

Earlier data from an Investigator-Initiated Trial (IIT) showed another patient with advanced, unresectable gastric cancer successfully underwent curative resection 44 weeks after a single IMC002 infusion. Pathological examination confirmed a pathological complete response (pCR), with no signs of tumor recurrence in follow-up imaging scans at 2, 6, 9, and 14 months post-surgery, demonstrating a sustained CR that has been maintained for two years post-infusion. These cases offer new hope for long-term survival in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Innovative Platform: Overcoming Traditional Limitations

Further bolstering its innovative profile, Immunofoco’s novel In Vivo technology platform was selected for a poster presentation at the ASGCT 2025 Annual Meeting. This platform utilizes a novel lentiviral vector pseudotyped with MxV glycoprotein (MxV-G) and incorporates T-cell-specific targeting molecules. This innovative design enables the direct in vivo delivery of the CAR gene, potentially addressing key limitations of conventional CAR-T therapies, including lengthy, complex, and costly manufacturing.

Capital Recognition: Fueling Accelerated Development and Global Expansion

As of the nomination date, Immunofoco has raised approximately $70 million in total funding from renowned investors, including Vivo Capital, SDIC Venture Capital Co., Ltd. (SDICVC), Delian Capital, ZhenFund, and Bohe Angel. The proceeds are being used to accelerate the registrational clinical studies of core products like IMC002 and support the company’s strategic international expansion plans, reflecting strong market confidence in its technology and prospects.

“This recognition from Forbes Asia is a significant validation of our team’s pioneering work in tackling the fundamental challenges of cell therapy for solid tumors, particularly the compelling sustained CR data observed with IMC002 and our innovative In Vivo platform,” said Dr. Minmin Sun, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Immunofoco. “This achievement not only belongs to Immunofoco but also highlights the growing impact of Chinese biotech innovation on the global stage. We are committed to advancing our global development pipeline to fulfill our mission of overcoming solid tumors and delivering life-changing cell therapies to patients worldwide.”

About Immunofoco

Immunofoco has pioneered a clinical strategy focused on “curing the solid tumors by treating them as hematologic malignancies”, addressing the challenges in solid tumor treatment, and the clinical advantages of treating hematologic malignancies. To improve the safety of CAR-T products, counteract tumor heterogeneity, and to enhance their effectiveness in tumor amplification and infiltration, we have developed innovative platforms such as Peri Cruiser®, SNR, and T-Booster. Driven by the clinical outcomes, our company maintains an extensive spectrum of product pipeline. Notably, our IMC002 (CLDN18.2 CAR-T) has been granted Fast Track designation and orphan drug designations (ODDs) for gastric and pancreatic cancers by the U.S. FDA, and its IND application received approval in both the United States and China in April 2023. Similarly, our IMC001 (EpCAM CAR-T) product obtained ODD from the U.S. FDA in August 2023, and its IND application has been approved in both the U.S. and China in February 2024, followed by the approval of a second IND in China in March 2025. The IMC008 (SNR CAR-T) product has rapidly moved to the IIT stage and received two ODD approvals from the U.S. FDA in August 2023, for the treatment of gastric cancer and pancreatic cancer, respectively. Embodying the ethos of “collaboration, aspiration, and dedication for the best clinical results,” our company brings together industry talents and experts to develop innovative cell therapies that offer enduring survival benefits for patients with solid tumors. For further details about Immunofoco, please visit our website at www.immunofoco.com.