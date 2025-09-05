ISX Financial EU plc secures novel technology patent for identity verification using uninterrupted video KYC

NICOSIA, Cyprus, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ISX Financial EU plc is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, ISX IP Ltd, has been advised of European Patent Office’s decision to grant to ISX IP Ltd a further European Patent 3850508 – Remotely Verifying An Identity of a Person. The European patent was granted on the 6th of August 2025 with a term of 20 years from the date of application, being the 12th of September 2019.

Application & Benefits

The patent provides a novel and inventive alternative to current market place solutions for video Know Your Customer (KYC). Using a computer-implemented method for remotely verifying an identity of a user, the patent establishes data connection and live video streaming to receive, compare and verify different sets of biometric data derived from identifying data captured from various means.

Data processing devices may use technology to identify biometric data such as facial, speech, iris, retina, gait, heartbeat, heart rate or fingerprint features, and identify and match those biometric features against stored data, photographic images and/or video sources.

The broad nature of the patent allows for various parameters to be reconfigured. Notably, it may provide for the use of drones (autonomous or piloted) to identify and verify individuals for applications beyond financial services.

This breakthrough technology creates a continuous, secure, and fraud-resistant method of remote identity verification, addressing one of the most pressing challenges in today’s digital-first world. Maintaining a robust identity verification [solution/software] through a remote verification of an end-user’s/customer’s identity, helps businesses reduce identity verification fraud, ensure rigor compliance with strict regulatory requirements for customer due diligence, and deliver seamless, remote-safe user experiences without having to make physical journeys to visit offices of persons qualified to certify copies of identifying documents, or go through additional verification of identity checks.

“This invention represents the future of identity verification – frictionless for the user, yet highly secure,” added Nikogiannis Karantzis, Managing Director and CEO of ISX Financial EU plc. “We look forward to developing this technology further inhouse and also collaborating with partners to deploy this across industries where trust and security are paramount.”

“This patent also complements our investment in BeEmotion.ai, with the patented technologies of both firms being able to be combined to potentially service further sectors beyond those targeted today.”

What’s next

ISX Financial EU Plc is actively exploring opportunities and partnerships to bring uninterrupted video identity verification technology to market at scale.

Patent can be be viewed by clicking on the link below.

https://register.epo.org/application?number=EP19860170

About

ISX Financial EU plc is a leading banktech company that leverages its own technology to offer bespoke financial services to businesses across the European Economic Area and the United Kingdom. The Company’s unified payments stack and infrastructure provide businesses with complete end-to-end transactional banking, A2A payments, FX, remittance, and payment processing capabilities.

Website: www.isx.financial