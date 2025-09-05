Malaysian Prime Minister, Anwar Ibrahim, Welcomes JD.com Logistics Investment During Visit to Beijing

BEIJING, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — JD.com announces that its executives met with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Beijing on 2 September 2025. During his visit the Prime Minister and the Malaysian Minister of Transport, Anthony Loke, invited JD.com to invest in smart warehousing to strengthen Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s role as a regional logistics hub and provide more efficient support for Malaysian and ASEAN products entering China.

Hu Wei, JD.com Strategy Executive Committee member and CEO of JINGDONG Logistics (JD Logistics), confirmed the company will continue to grow its investment in Malaysia, bringing more local Malaysian products to China, while enhancing bilateral logistics and supply chains.

JINGDONG Logistics Strengthens Malaysia Operations

China has been Malaysia’s largest trading partner for 16 consecutive years. The logistics arm of JD.com, JINGDONG Logistics, with its established warehousing network and cross-border expertise, is well positioned to support Malaysia’s growing trade requirements. Leveraging its local infrastructure, JINGDONG Logistics provides logistics solutions that meet Malaysian standards while ensuring Malaysian products reach Chinese consumers efficiently.

Since 2019, JINGDONG Logistics has set up four local warehouses supporting Malaysian and Chinese brands. To improve efficiency and accuracy, digitalized packaging and sorting processes have been introduced. Goods placed on smart weighing stations with integrated scanners automatically capture weight, volume, and dimensions, logging all data into the system. Tens of thousands of items are processed daily, with integrated warehousing, transportation, and delivery enabling same-day fulfillment.

To further accelerate trade between China and Malaysia, JINGDONG Logistics has launched dedicated cargo flights between Shenzhen and Kuala Lumpur, allowing fresh Malaysian agricultural products reach China swiftly, while Chinese electronics and consumer goods are delivered efficiently to Malaysia.



JINGDONG Logistics warehouse in Malaysia

Enhancing Local Services and Talent Development

JINGDONG Logistics is stepping up its presence in Malaysia with new services and operational enhancements to better serve local market. Later this year, the company will launch self-operated large-item delivery and assembly services, starting in Kuala Lumpur with same-day fulfillment in select areas, and next-day delivery in regions including Penang and Johor.

Supported by a dedicated local fleet and a growing pool of trained Malaysian logistics and e-commerce professionals, the company collaborates with local organizations to identify talent and provide specialized training in China. By combining skilled personnel with robust infrastructure, JINGDONG Logistics strengthens supply chain efficiency, reliability, and service quality for both domestic and cross-border trade.

About JD.com, Inc.

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD and HKEX: 9618), also known as JINGDONG, has evolved from a pioneering e-commerce platform into a leading technology and service provider with supply chain at its core. JD.com, Inc.’s business has expanded across retail, technology, logistics, health care, industrials, property development, innovative retail and international business. Ranking 44 on the Fortune Global 500, JD.com, Inc. is China’s largest retailer by revenue.

About JINGDONG Logistics

JINGDONG Logistics (HKEX: 2618), also known as JD Logistics, is a leading technology-driven supply chain solutions and logistics services provider. JINGDONG Logistics has established six highly synergized logistics networks including warehousing, line-haul transportation, last-mile delivery network, bulky items, cold chain logistics, and cross-border logistics networks. As of June 30, 2025, including cloud warehouses operated by third parties, JINGDONG Logistics manages over 3,600 warehouses, with a total area exceeding 34 million square meters. JINGDONG Logistics has strategically built a Global Smart Supply Chain Network, featuring highly automated warehousing systems and reliable international transportation solutions. The company currently operates over 130 bonded, direct mail and overseas warehouses, with a total GFA exceeding 1.3 million square meters, spanning 23 countries and regions worldwide. “JoyLogistics” and “JoyExpress” are JINGDONG Logistics’ international business brands.