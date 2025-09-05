MC Prime to Participate in IFX EXPO Hong Kong 2025

HANOI, Vietnam, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Leading global online trading platform MC Prime announces its participation in IFX EXPO Hong Kong 2025 from October 27 to 28, 2025, at booth 98. This premier financial technology and trading event in the Asia-Pacific region will showcase MC Prime’s innovative trading platform and unique Introducing Broker (IB) program.

Highlights of MC Prime

Diverse Trading Tools

MC Prime offers forex, commodities, indices, stocks, and cryptocurrencies to meet diverse trading needs. Competitive Spreads

Attracting high-frequency and large-volume traders with competitive spreads. Advanced Trading Platforms

Supports MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), and proprietary platforms with advanced charting and fast execution. AI-Powered Trading Tools

Utilizes AI for personalized market analysis and trading recommendations. Flexible Leverage

Leverage options from 100:1 to 500:1, suitable for various trading strategies.

IB Program

MC Prime introduces its IB program, offering dedicated support, flexible collaboration, and real-time performance tracking.

Event Details