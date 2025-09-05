30.1 C
Vientiane
Friday, September 5, 2025
spot_img
Cision PR Newswire

MC Prime to Participate in IFX EXPO Hong Kong 2025

By Advertorial Desk

This Week

HANOI, Vietnam, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Leading global online trading platform MC Prime announces its participation in IFX EXPO Hong Kong 2025 from October 27 to 28, 2025, at booth 98. This premier financial technology and trading event in the Asia-Pacific region will showcase MC Prime’s innovative trading platform and unique Introducing Broker (IB) program.

Highlights of MC Prime

  1. Diverse Trading Tools
    MC Prime offers forex, commodities, indices, stocks, and cryptocurrencies to meet diverse trading needs.
  2. Competitive Spreads
    Attracting high-frequency and large-volume traders with competitive spreads.
  3. Advanced Trading Platforms
    Supports MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), and proprietary platforms with advanced charting and fast execution.
  4. AI-Powered Trading Tools
    Utilizes AI for personalized market analysis and trading recommendations.
  5. Flexible Leverage
    Leverage options from 100:1 to 500:1, suitable for various trading strategies.

IB Program

MC Prime introduces its IB program, offering dedicated support, flexible collaboration, and real-time performance tracking.

Event Details

  • Date: October 27–28, 2025
  • Location: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre
  • Booth: 98

Latest article

ABOUT US

The leading English language news website in Laos.

Contact us info@laotiantimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Laotiantimes.com