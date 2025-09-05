Medidata Secures a Leader Position in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® Assessment for eCOA, Driving the New Patient Experience Forward

Medidata eCOA was the highest Leader recognized in the evaluation, supporting over 1M+ patients and reducing study build timeline by up to 50% compared to the industry standard

SINGAPORE, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes brand and leading provider of clinical trial solutions to the life sciences industry, has been recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s Life Sciences Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025. The report assessed 19 providers based on their demonstrated success in delivering products and driving impact within the life science industry, solidifying Medidata eCOA as a powerful solution for clinical trials and medical breakthroughs.

“As the Leader in the eCOA market for over a decade, Medidata solutions, services, and support have been foundational to thousands of global studies across every indication,” said Nisarg Shah, research director, Everest. “Built on its reputation as the global Leader in clinical research technology, Medidata eCOA continues to revolutionize the market with innovations like Medidata Designer, which drastically reduces study design and startup timelines. Medidata’s commitment extends to delivering world-class expert advisory and scientific support services, helping with trial success, higher quality data, and superior experiences for patients and sites alike.”

Driving the Medidata Patient Experience forward, Medidata eCOA combines cutting-edge technology and operational expertise to launch studies faster than the industry standard and maintain top data integrity, reducing study build time by up to six weeks compared to the industry standard of 12 or more weeks. With its recent partnership with Cogstate, Medidata eCOA was further enhanced with scientific rigor that aims to reduce rater burden and enhance signal detection in Central Nervous System (CNS) trials.

“Achieving a Leader position in Everest Group’s eCOA PEAK Matrix® Assessment underscores Medidata’s relentless pursuit of innovation and our profound impact on enhancing the clinical trial experience for both sites and patients,” said Matt Noble, senior vice president, Patient Experience, Medidata.

Medidata’s consistent recognition by Everest Group in 2023 and 2024 for Decentralized Clinical Trials – a core element of the Patient Experience – underscores its leadership in the clinical trial space. Further accolades for Medidata Rave EDC and Medidata Rave CTMS, integral parts of the Medidata Data Experience and Medidata Study Experience, highlight the company’s unwavering dedication to patients, sites, and sponsors, driving improved clinical trial operations and accelerating the delivery of life-saving therapies to market.

To learn more about Medidata eCOA and the Everest Group report, visit here and here.

