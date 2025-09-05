Meet petgugu’s World’s First Self-Flushing Smart Cat Toilet at IFA: Redefining Hygiene and Health for Pet Families

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — petgugu, a smart pet product brand that focuses on using AI and robotics technology to build data-driven intelligent pet care systems, proudly presents its Self-flushing Smart Cat Toilet at IFA 2025 in Berlin. As the world’s first cat toilet to instantly flush waste while turning each visit into a health insight, this launch reflects petgugu’s commitment to creating a nurturing and intelligent pet care ecosystem, offering multi-cat families more scientific and comfortable solutions. (petgugu Booth: 187, Hall 2.2).



World’s First Self-Flushing Smart Cat Toilet with Built-in AI Health Monitoring

True Hands-Free, Safe, and Hygienic

For decades, cat litter boxes have stored waste, creating odor, bacteria, and daily chores. In multi-cat households, the issue becomes even more challenging. The Self-flushing Smart Cat Toilet completely liberates cat owners with a patented flush-and-drain design that washes waste directly into the sewage line—leaving no storage, no odor, and no more scooping. The system also includes smart litter refill and immediate cleaning after each visit.

An 80L spacious cabin fits even large breeds, while the enclosed design provides privacy and comfort. Safety is ensured through multi-sensor protection—motion detection, infrared live sensing, and weight recognition—so cleaning only begins once cats have exited. Anti-trap Stop mechanisms prevent accidents if cats approach or re-enter, while kitten-and-senior modes protect lighter or less mobile pets.

For hygiene, the toilet combines negative-pressure airflow, activated-silicon filters, and UVC sterilization, with optional photocatalyst modules, to eliminate odor and bacteria at the source.

Intelligent Health Monitoring

Beyond hygiene, the Self-flushing Smart Cat Toilet functions as a health monitoring terminal. Each visit is logged with time, frequency, duration, and body weight, giving families a detailed view of their cats’ routines.

Through the petgugu App, these data points are transformed into daily, weekly, and monthly health reports, helping owners and veterinarians detect early signs of constipation, urinary blockage, or digestive issues. Real-time alerts notify families when anomalies appear, allowing intervention before problems escalate.

An integrated wide-angle camera records each toileting session in the local cloud. These videos provide an additional diagnostic reference—allowing pet parents to confirm changes such as softer stools, longer squatting times, or repeated attempts to urinate. Privacy is fully protected, with access restricted to authorized accounts only, while ensuring compliance with local regulations regarding online privacy and information security.

Together, these features transform the Self-flushing Smart Cat Toilet into a true health guardian—not just cleaning after cats, but proactively safeguarding their well-being.

Availability

The petgugu Self-flushing Smart Cat Toilet is now available for sale globally. For more information, please visit www.petgugu.com.

About petgugu

petgugu, founded in 2022 and headquartered in Singapore, operates a 50,000 m² R&D and production base. petgugu focuses on AI and robotics technologies to develop smart pet products. The company builds data-driven intelligent pet care systems covering toileting, feeding, drinking, cleaning, grooming, and companionship. petgugu is committed to providing families with more scientific, reassuring, and comfortable pet care solutions, so families can enjoy pure companionship and happiness.