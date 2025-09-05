Midea Secures Four Prestigious VDE Certifications at IFA 2025: Redefining Smart Home Standards

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Midea, a global leader in innovative home and lifestyle solutions, proudly announced a major achievement at IFA 2025: earning four authoritative VDE certifications from one of Europe’s most respected independent testing and certification organizations. This milestone underscores Midea’s commitment to helping consumers “Master Your Home” with appliances engineered for energy efficiency, reliability, and healthier living.

The certifications recognize Midea’s breakthroughs in energy efficiency, reliability, healthy cooking, and convenience, setting a new benchmark for smart home innovation.



Midea executives received the VDE certificate

Energy Efficiency: Certified Class A Performance, Reduced Consumption

Green and environmental protection are central to Midea’s strategy and social responsibility. By developing high-reflectivity coatings, a graphene heating element, and an AI temperature control algorithm, Midea boosts efficiency by 25% and reduces large-oven energy consumption by 50%, fully meeting the new Class A energy efficiency standards.

Reliability & Durability: 10-Year Magnetron Lifespan

The magnetron, the heart of a microwave oven, is crucial to its longevity. Midea’s TU1 anodes, with over 99.9% copper and oxygen below 5.4×10-5Pa, enhance conductivity and heating stability. Combined with pioneering multi-channel methane carbonization, which boosts efficiency and reduces cathode depletion, these innovations double the magnetron’s lifespan to an industry-leading 10 years, ensuring reliable, safe, and durable everyday performance.

Healthy Cooking: Low-Fat Cooking Algorithm

Healthy cooking is a timeless focus for humanity. Midea discovered that high-speed, high-temperature cooking helps break down fat in meat and developed a graphene heating element capable of reaching 1300°C in just 0.2 seconds. Building on this, Midea’s unique cooking mode combines graphene heating with high-temperature steam at precise stages, reducing fat content by 60% while ensuring efficient, healthy, and high-quality cooking.

Fast & Convenient: Ultra-Fast Defrost Technology

Conventional microwave defrosting is slow and time-consuming. Midea discovered that the dielectric constant of meat changes rapidly with temperature and developed adaptive power defrosting technology to address this. The Ultra-Fast Defrosting Algorithm reduces thawing time by up to 40% while ensuring even, consistent results, making daily meal preparation faster, safer, and more convenient for users.



Midea obtained 4 VDE certificates

Raising the Bar for Smart Home Innovation

With these four VDE certifications, Midea reinforces its leadership in next-generation smart appliances. By combining scientific innovation with proven safety and performance, Midea delivers trusted solutions that redefine efficiency, durability, health, and convenience in the smart home era.

About MIDEA

Founded in 1968, Midea Group is a Fortune Global 500 technology leader dedicated to improving lives through innovation. Specializing in Smart Home, Industrial Technologies, Robotics & Automation, Healthcare & Medical, and Smart Logistics, Midea delivers solutions that make life more comfortable. Operating 48 production centers, over 200 subsidiaries, and 60 overseas branches, Midea’s portfolio of brands—including Midea, Little Swan, Toshiba, COLMO, Eureka, and KUKA—reaches millions of families worldwide.