MiniTool ShadowMaker 4.8 Brings New Folder Support and UI Fixes

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MiniTool Software Limited announced a new version of its Windows backup software: MiniTool ShadowMaker 4.8. This release supports creating and renaming new folders when selecting a backup destination, improves interface display, and fixes several known issues.

What’s New in MiniTool ShadowMaker 4.8?

Destination Folder Creating and Renaming: In MiniTool ShadowMaker 4.8, users can create new folders and rename existing ones when selecting a target destination. This enhancement makes it easier to organize and manage backup files. For instance, you can create separate folders for system backups, personal documents, or work projects, and rename them in ways that suit your needs. By reducing confusion and improving file management efficiency, this feature ensures that the right backup can be located quickly whenever system/file restoration is required. Clearer Mount Prompts: The mounting process provides more detailed prompts after the update, informing users where to view the mounted volume. Updated Interface Icons: The menu icon in Manage has been updated in MiniTool ShadowMaker 4.8. The original three-dot icon confused some users, so it has been replaced with a clearer three-line icon for better recognition. USB Media Creation Fix: Fixed an issue where the bootable media creation tool did not support a USB hard drive in the previous versions. Addressed Shared Disk Adding Failure: This update resolved an issue in the bootable edition where adding previously backups from a shared drive would get stuck on the Shared interface. Enhanced Media Builder Display: The issue of Media Builder display on high-DPI screens has been resolved, ensuring all UI elements are visible. Additional Fixes and Improvements: MiniTool ShadowMaker 4.8 also resolved several user-reported issues, including blocking multiple instances from running, preventing the window from reappearing after clicking Show Desktop, and making file sync navigation more user-friendly.

About MiniTool ShadowMaker

As a Windows backup and recovery software, MiniTool ShadowMaker focuses on protecting important data against system crashes, accidental deletion, and hardware failures. It supports system backup, file and folder backup, and disk/partition backup, meeting users’ different needs.

With file-level backup, users can select specific documents, photos, music, or videos and keep them safe with ease. The software provides multiple backup schemes, including full backup, incremental backup, and differential backup, giving users the flexibility to save storage space and restore files more efficiently.

MiniTool ShadowMaker allows setting up automatic backups at daily, weekly, or monthly intervals. This make sure that important data is continuously protected without manual action. In addition, backup encryption and management provide extra security and flexibility for both home and business users.

Beyond data backup, MiniTool ShadowMaker also boasts many useful features such as disk cloning, bootable media creation, PXE boot, and Universal Restore. With these features, users can better protect and restore their computers.

For more information about MiniTool ShadowMaker 4.8 and its functions, please visit https://www.minitool.com/.

About MiniTool

MiniTool Software Limited is a professional software company that specializes in the research and development of computer software. The business is involved in data backup software, partition manager, data recovery software, video editor, video converter, and more.