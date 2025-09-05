NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + e.l.f. Beauty celebrates $1 billion acquisition of Hailey Bieber’s rhode brand
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 5th
- Stocks are mixed Friday morning following a record close from the S&P 500 on Thursday. Investors are digesting the results from the August jobs report with estimates that the U.S. economy added 75,000 jobs during the month.
- This data comes less than two weeks before the Fed makes its next decision on interest rates. Investors are heavily pricing in a 25-basis point cut to come out of the central bank’s meeting.
- NYSE-listed e.l.f. Beauty will ring the Opening Bell to celebrate its $1 billion acquisition of Hailey Bieber’s cosmetics brand, rhode.
Opening Bell
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) welcomes rhode to their family of six brands that fuel the rocket ship of bold disruptors with kind hearts.
Closing Bell
The Free Markets ETF (NYSE Arca: FMKT) celebrates the launch of the Free Markets ETF
